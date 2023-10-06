Sym Launches Dynamic Authorization Platform for Establishing Zero Trust
According to a new press release, Sym, a prominent player in the just-in-time access management realm, has unveiled its dynamic authorization platform. This platform, an extension of their existing Slack app and SDK for platform engineers, empowers security teams to efficiently manage dynamic authorization throughout their entire organization. Given the rising importance of secure access […]
The post Sym Launches Dynamic Authorization Platform for Establishing Zero Trust appeared first on DATAVERSITY.