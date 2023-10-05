PM CALLS ON ROAD TRANSPORT BOARD TO ACTION

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP, calls on the Road Transport Board to ensure it discharges its duty as per under the Road and Transport Act to keep the road maintained and safe for all users.

Prime Minister Sogavare made the strong statement at the official handing over of the Kukum Highway phase two project from the government and people of Japan to the government and people of Solomon Islands.

In a packed crowd of VIPs, and various stakeholders, Prime Minister urged the Road Transport Board to live up to its functions in ensuring that the newly constructed road is well maintained and safe for everyone.

Honorable Sogavare also extended the challenge to every road users to take good care of the new roads.

“We must take good care of our road. This means we must clean it every day. I have seen pebbles on our roads. These pebbles if not removed can lead to potholes,” the Prime Minister stated.

Honorable Sogavare further highlighted that with the completion of the phase 2 of the Kukum Highway project, government should restore the establishment of a dedicated and permanent team whose responsibility is solely to clean and maintain our roads on daily basis, rather than waiting for potholes to surface.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged that the improved road condition will lessen traffic jams which improve business transaction, and also minimize cost of maintenance of vehicles.

Honorable Sogavare further call on responsible authorities to educate road users on how to use the road crossings.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the people and the government of Japan for the gift of USD28 million road, further paying tribute to consultant company- CTII Engineering International Co. Ltd and Kitano Construction Corporation who is the road contractor.

Honorable Sogavare also paid tribute to Japan’s contribution through multilateral partnerships such as Asian Development Bank and World Bank.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that Solomon Islands values its bilateral relationship with Japan.

“I look forward to a long and lasting partnership and friendship with the people and government of Japan as we continue to lift our bilateral relations to another level,” the Prime Minister concluded.

PM Manasseh Sogavare and H.E Miwa Yoshiaki cutting the ribbon to mark the handing over of the Kukum Highway phase 2 project.

OPMC Press