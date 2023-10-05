Governor General Officiates at USP Tonga Campus Graduation

Governor General and Chancellor of the University of the South Pacific (USP) His Excellency Sir David Vunagi, GCMG, KStJ, officiated at the USP Tonga Campus graduation ceremony on Thursday 5th October 2023.

As Chancellor of the University, the Governor General conferred the degrees and awarded the diplomas and certificates to the graduates.

USP Vice Chancellor and President Professor Pal Ahluwalia, in his address, welcomed their Excellencies the Governor General and Lady Mary Vunagi to Tonga, and reaffirmed USP’s ongoing support in working with Solomon Islands to advance the University’s vision in shaping Pacific futures.

He also highlighted the achievements of the graduates and stressed that the graduation celebrates the hard work and perseverance of the students’ academic journey.

He further adds, that education is a powerful tool which USP uses to mould our students and to change the world to be a better place.

A total of 177 students from Tonga were conferred their degrees, diplomas and certificates. 64% of the graduates were women.

This will be the third USP graduation the Governor General has officiated at in his capacity as Chancellor of the University since being installed as the 30th Chancellor in September 2023.

He will hold the titular role for a term of one year from September 2023 to August 2024.

The Governor General and delegation are expected back in the country on Sunday 8th October.

MFAET Press