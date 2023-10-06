Gushcloud International signs leadership & healing coach Carrie Tan for representation and social media management
With the network and expertise that Gushcloud provides, I look forward to sharing and spreading the knowledge and wisdom I have gained from working with individuals so everyone can benefit.”SINGAPORE, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gushcloud International, a content and commerce company powered by the creator economy, is excited to announce the addition of Carrie Tan to its roster of managed and represented business personalities.
Tan is a prominent transformation coach, healer, self-work practitioner, social entrepreneur, and culture-builder. She happens to also be a Member of Parliament in Singapore who has her own leadership and coaching practice.
With its expertise in talent representation and social media management, Gushcloud, headquartered in Singapore, will collaborate closely with Tan to build her online presence and highlight her role as a dynamic healing coach and changemaker personality. This partnership includes managing Tan’s social media platforms (from content strategy to community engagement) and providing client representation, enabling her to effectively engage with audiences and expand her reach. Currently, Tan’s work in politics is featured on Instagram and Facebook via “Carrie Tan Cares” and managed by volunteers. With this partnership Gushcloud International will be expanding her online presence featuring Tan in her professional capacity as a transformative & healing coach via TikTok, Instagram, and on YouTube via her handle “ThriveWithCarrieT”.
Tan's portfolio of services, whether as a coach, speaker or trainer, empowers individuals to achieve self-awareness, self-leadership, authentic communication, emotional awareness and inner mastery, for changemaking in their own lives, teams and organizations. She frequently contributes to leadership, philanthropy, and policy conferences.
As a coach, Tan uses individualised approaches to facilitate her clients on a journey of introspection, inquiry and healing using compassionate inquiry, presencing, mind-body-emotion awareness, and mindfulness techniques. She has guided influencers, venture capitalists, public sector leaders, changemakers, entrepreneurs, mid-career professionals, and fellow coaches to inner peace, healthier relationships with self and others, and enhanced their capacity in all areas of their lives.
In Singapore, Tan is well-known for her service and dedication to social mobility the past 10 years. She founded charity organisation, Daughters Of Tomorrow, in 2014 which facilitates livelihood opportunities for underprivileged women. In 2021, she also founded RISE Community which supports marginalised men to recover and rehabilitate themselves and to regain livelihoods and dignity.Through these initiatives, both organisations contribute to creating financially independent, resilient, and stable families in the country.
Recognizing her impactful social work, Tan was selected from among 500 young leaders in the region to introduce President Barack Obama in Kuala Lumpur as part of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative. In 2016, she was mentioned and quoted by President Obama in the White House as a 'young person who gives him hope.' Additionally, she received the Honoree Award in the Children, World Peace, and Human Rights category at the Ten Outstanding Young Persons Award by Junior Chambers International in Singapore.
Commenting on the partnership, Gushcloud Co-Founder and Group CEO Althea Lim says, "We are delighted to have Carrie in our talent pool. She embodies positive influence and is a true changemaker in Singapore and beyond. Her passion for self and leadership development aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering talents and shaping their personal brands."
Carrie Tan expresses her enthusiasm as she responds, "I firmly believe in the power of personal growth and self leadership as the key to catalysing positive change in society. With the network and expertise that Gushcloud provides, I look forward to sharing and spreading the knowledge and wisdomI have gotten from working with individuals to a larger audience so everyone can benefit. "
For more information, visit linkedin.com/in/coachcarrie and gushcloud.com.
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global technology-driven creator and entertainment company, focused on Influencer Marketing, Entertainment, Commerce. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With more than 250 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.
