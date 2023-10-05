Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.5.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Rick Braziel, of Truckee, has been appointed to the Advisory Council on Improving Interactions between People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Law Enforcement. Braziel has been President of Rick Braziel Consulting Inc. since 2016 and an Instructor at California State University, Humboldt since 2000. He was Chief of Police at the Sacramento Police Department from 2008 to 2012. Braziel is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Security Studies – Homeland Security and Defense from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School, a Master of Arts degree in Communications from California State University, Sacramento and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Braziel is registered without party preference.

Olwyn Brown, of Alameda, has been appointed to the Advisory Council on Improving Interactions between People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Law Enforcement. Brown has been a Union Carpenter with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America since 1996 and a Carpenter Instructor since 2006. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Brown is a Democrat.

Lauren Libero, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Advisory Council on Improving Interactions between People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Law Enforcement. Libero has served as Autism Specialist at the California Department of Developmental Services since 2018. She was a UC President’s Postdoctoral Fellow at the UC Davis MIND Institute from 2014 to 2018. Libero was a Graduate Research Assistant at the University of Alabama at Birmingham from 2009 to 2014. She is a member of the Bay Area Autism Consortium. Libero earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree and a Master of Arts degree in Lifespan Developmental Psychology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Georgia. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Libero is a Democrat.

Christina Petteruto, of Aliso Viejo, has been appointed to the Advisory Council on Improving Interactions between People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Law Enforcement. Petteruto has been General Counsel at the Regional Center of Orange County since 2017. She was an Associate at Woodruff, Spradlin & Smart from 2007 to 2016. She is a member of the California Lawyers Association and the Orange County Bar Association. Petteruto earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Concordia University and a Juris Doctor degree from the Pepperdine University School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Petteruto is a Republican.

Astrid Zuniga, of Modesto, has been appointed to the Advisory Council on Improving Interactions between People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Law Enforcement. Zuniga has been Vice President of UDW/AFSCME 3930 since 2016. She has been Executive Secretary/Treasurer for the Stanislaus & Tuolumne Counties Central Labor Council since 2013 and a Caregiver since 1998. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Zuniga is a Democrat.

Clinton Myers, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Public Works Contract Arbitration Committee. Myers has been President of Myers & Sons Construction LLC since 2010. He was President of Myers Homes from 2005 to 2008 and Project Engineer/Manager at C.C. Myers Inc. from 2002 to 2005. Myers is a member of the California Alliance for Jobs, Associated General Contractors of California, and TRIP. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Myers is a Republican.

Travis Land, of Eureka, has been appointed to the 9th District Agricultural Association, Redwood Acres Fair Board of Directors. He has been a Maintenance and Construction Coordinator at PG&E since 2013. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Land is a Republican.

Randy Crabtree, of Roseville, has been appointed to the 20th District Agricultural Association, Gold Country Fair Board of Directors. Crabtree has been Chief Executive Officer of the California Construction Authority since 2020. He served in several roles at the Defense Intelligence Agency from 2007 to 2020, including as the Agency’s Senior Representative to the United States Africa Command. Crabtree achieved at the rank of E-6 in the U.S. Army, serving from 2000 to 2008. He earned a Master of Science degree in National Resource Strategy from the National Defense University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Stratford University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Crabtree is a Republican.

Corinn Crowley, of Lincoln, has been appointed to the 20th District Agricultural Association, Gold Country Fair Board of Directors. Crowley has been a Realtor with Century 21 Select Real Estate Inc. since 2022, and Owner of ScapeGoats since 2018. She is a member of the Placer County Association of Realtors. Crowley earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Design from California State University, Chico. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Crowley is registered without party preference.

