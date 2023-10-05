Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,449 in the last 365 days.

DCGA GIVES THUMBS UP TO CDF BILL TO GO TO PARL

The Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) through cabinet has given the approval and thumbs up for the much talked about Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to go before parliament.

Cabinet met late afternoon yesterday purposely to go through the bill and thereafter given its full blessing for the bill to go to parliament.

The bill, amongst other things, will confine Members of Parliament to their role as legislators, while amplifying the role of constituency officers to constituency matters.

The CDF bill is one of the fundamental policies of the government, and since the government has come to power it promises to review the constituency development funds which for years has been under complete control of Members of parliament.

In this new bill, there will be transparency in the use and disbursement of the funds.

DCGA is adamant to take the bill to parliament and to show that seriousness, DCGA has appointed Dr Samson Viulu as Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Rural Development (MRD).

PS Viulu is strategically placed there to oversee the bill come to fruition.

With the cabinet giving its approval for the bill to go to parliament, PS Viulu has achieved the intention of the government of the day.

The nitty gritty of the bill will become known as it will go through the Bills and Legislation Committee.

The Bills and Legislation Committee will call for public submissions and oral presentations from stakeholders who are going to be affected by the said bill.

The bill is likely to be debated in parliament in the coming weeks after it will go through the necessary process of parliament.

OPMC Press

You just read:

DCGA GIVES THUMBS UP TO CDF BILL TO GO TO PARL

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more