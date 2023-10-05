Acting Judge Appointed in Belmont County

Adam Myser will begin his term in Belmont County on Oct. 20.

Attorney Adam L. Myser was appointed today as judge for the Belmont County Court, Northern Division.

Myser will assume office on Oct. 20, taking the seat previously held by Judge Chris Berhalter. Judge Berhalter was appointed to the Belmont County Court of Common Pleas in July. Myser will serve the remainder of the unfinished term and must win election in 2024 to retain the seat.

The judge-designee currently serves as the acting judge for the Northern Division court. He is also the solicitor for the villages of Barnesville and Morristown. Myser started in private practice in 2013 and is a partner with his father, Richard, at Myser and Myser Law Firm. The judicial appointee is active with other legal activities, including as a member of the advisory board for Belmont County Family Drug Court.

He earned his law and undergraduate degrees from the University of Akron.