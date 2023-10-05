Ministry of Education participates in ‘Building Awareness for Change Parade.’

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, October 2, 2023: A representative contingent from the Ministry of Education participated in the Building Awareness for Change Parade on Friday, September 29, 2023. This collaborative joint event was spearheaded by the Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation in partnership with the Financial Information Month Institutions; the Ministry of Education; the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities; the St. Kitts Mental Health Association, the St. Kitts Teachers Union and the Reach for Recovery Breast Cancer Support Group.

Permanent Secretary Mrs. Lisa Romayne-Pistana, gave a brief preview into the Ministry of Education future plans

“For the next seven years, our theme will be Transforming Education Through Self-Renewal, Holistic Partnership and Digital Solutions. We firmly believe in an inclusive policy and over the next several years, we will try to ensure that our education facilities are more welcoming and inclusive of students with special needs. We are also infusing our schools with technology and over the course of this year, we are going to be making fiber connections to all of our high schools and we will be issuing devices to students from grade 3 up to fifth form. We are also rehabilitating our institutions and we would have started with a few schools, whether it is electrical upgrades or bathroom upgrades.”

The Ministry’s participation in the Building Awareness for Change Parade demonstrated its dedication to embracing change for the benefit of our nation’s children.