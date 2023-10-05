Francis Energy Receives $5.2M of $10.9M Total Awarded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky to Build EV Charging Stations

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Francis Energy, owner and operator of the fourth-largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network in the country, was awarded $5.2M in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program funds by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to expand its EV charging station network to six of the Commonwealth’s priority locations. Francis will build and manage stations in the cities of Dawson Springs, Hopkinsville, Madisonville, Mayfield, Nortonville, and Somerset.

“As the largest awardee of NEVI projects in the Commonwealth, we take this long-term obligation to provide market-leading, reliable EV charging stations very seriously.” said Francis Founder and CEO, David Jankowsky. “We look forward to working with KYTC to deliver affordable, convenient access to EV charging in Kentucky, ensuring that rural and underserved communities are not left behind.”

Kentucky received approval from the Federal Highway Administration in 2022 to implement its Kentucky EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan as a part of the federal government’s NEVI Formula Program. This investment vastly increases EV drivers’ accessibility to rural and remote areas, fosters expanded economic development opportunities for local businesses and promotes tourism in Kentucky.

About Francis Energy

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Francis Energy built out the nation’s first comprehensive statewide fast-charging EV network in Oklahoma. With more than 150 locations across Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, New Mexico, Alabama, Ohio, and Arkansas — Francis designs, operates, and maintains a cohesive EV fast-charging system, and plans to expand over the next 12 months into more than 30 states. While the vast majority of states have not yet released NEVI funding, Francis, to-date, has been awarded first-round NEVI projects in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Kentucky.