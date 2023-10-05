Activation of the JNK/COX-2/HIF-1{alpha} axis promotes M1 macrophage via glycolytic shift in HIV-1 infection

In this study, we investigated the polarization state of macrophages upon HIV-1 infection and found that the M1 subtype was induced along with the secretion of various pro-inflammatory cytokines. In the metabolic analysis, we found that glucose metabolic reprogramming occurred in HIV-1 infection, with enhanced glycolysis and reduced TCA and OXPHOS. Mechanistically, we found that HIV-1 activates JNK/COX-2/hypoxia-inducible factor 1α (HIF-1α) signaling to alter glucose metabolism, thereby facilitating M1 polarization in macrophages. Our results reveal new understandings of immunometabolism in macrophages in response to HIV-1 infection and provide novel strategies for clinical intervention of chronic inflammation in HIV/AIDS patients.

Macrophages are not only the target cells of HIV-1 infection, but also the key regulators of chronic immune activation in HIV/AIDS patients, especially in the advanced stage of HIV-1 infection. Because of their longevity, macrophages play a more prominent immunomodulatory role compared with the depleted T cells ( Cashin et al, 2011 ). In response to microenvironmental changes, macrophages undergo polarization. This polarization process, resulting in classically activated (M1) and alternatively activated (M2) macrophages, is critical in mediating effective immune responses against pathogen invasion. M1 macrophages participate in pro-inflammatory response after being activated by Th1 cytokines, pro-inflammatory cytokines, and chemokines, whereas M2 macrophages promote anti-inflammatory response and tissue damage repair ( Cassol et al, 2009 ). Some pathogens can use these activation pathways to facilitate dissemination and pathogenesis. As for HIV-1, imbalanced polarization of macrophages is a key mechanism for chronic inflammation and immune activation in HIV/AIDS patients ( Teer et al, 2021 ).

In the past few years, the role of cellular metabolism in the fate and activity of immune cells has been revealed, including its influence on the outcome of infectious diseases. Increasing evidence indicates that immunometabolism plays an important role in HIV-1 pathogenesis. It is believed that HIV-1 infection is favored in cells with high levels of metabolic activities ( Sáez-Cirión et al, 2021 ). Some studies have shown that HIV-1–infected CD4 + T cells are characterized by increased glycolysis and glutaminolysis, which support HIV-1 infection ( Hegedus et al, 2014 , 2017 ). On the contrary, different metabolic characteristics of HIV-specific CD8 + T cells from non-controllers and from HIV controllers (HICs) have been revealed. Based on this, researchers proposed to reprogram the metabolic profile of CD8 + T cells as a strategy for HIV-1 cure ( Angin et al, 2019 ; Perdomo-Celis et al, 2022 ). As in T cells, altered metabolic profiles have also been observed in HIV-1–infected macrophages ( Datta et al, 2016 ). Chronic inflammation in HIV-1 infection is closely related to the activity of immune cells, particularly macrophages.

Chronic inflammation is a hallmark of HIV-1 infection, and it persists even when combination antiretroviral therapy is effective ( Deeks et al, 2013 ). This persistent inflammation is now widely recognized as a major risk factor for the severity of HIV infection, which can exacerbate tissue damage and lead to HIV-related non-communicable complications such as cardiovascular diseases, liver and kidney diseases, malignant tumors, and potentially fatal outcomes ( Deeks et al, 2013 ). Although some anti-inflammatory drugs have been applied clinically to address chronic inflammation in HIV-1–infected patients, the therapeutic effect is not satisfactory ( O’Brien et al, 2017 ; Utay & Overton, 2020 ). Therefore, there is an urgent need to better understand the mechanisms driving chronic inflammation in HIV-1 infection and to discover new therapeutic intervention targets.

Results

HIV-1 infection induces M1 polarization of macrophages THP-1 cells or monocytes from healthy donors were respectively differentiated into macrophages in vitro, for the following infection experiments. The morphology of HIV-1–infected monocyte-derived macrophages (MDMs) under an inverted optical microscope showed that macrophages gradually developed an irregular shape and had prolonged long pseudopodia post–HIV-1 infection (Fig 1A), similar to LPS-stimulated M1 macrophages (Fig S1A). In addition, the mRNA expression of M1 markers, including TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6, was significantly elevated in HIV-1–infected cells compared with the control group (Figs 1B and S1B). Although the M2 markers CD163, CD206, and IL-10 increased simultaneously, the magnitude of the increase was much lower than that of the M1 markers (Fig 1B). At the protein level, we observed these M1 inflammatory factors (TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6) sustained the release to the supernatant during HIV-1 infection (Fig 1C). Furthermore, flow cytometric analyses revealed an increased proportion of CD68+CD86+ M1 macrophages after HIV-1 infection (33.29% versus 67.60%), whereas the proportion of CD68+CD163+ M2 macrophages was just slightly increased (7.18% versus 12.33%), and the proportion of CD68+CD163+ and CD68+IL-10+ M2 macrophages was decreased after HIV-1 infection (22.61% versus 11.56%; 2.18% versus 7.80%, respectively) (Fig 1D). Taken together, the above evidence confirms that HIV-1 infection induces M1 polarization of macrophages. Figure 1. HIV-1 infection induces M1 polarization of macrophages. (A) Morphologic features of monocyte-derived macrophages (MDMs) after HIV-1 infection for 1–3 d. Scale bar, 100 μm. (B, C) Changes in mRNA (B) and protein expressions (C) of M1 and M2 polarization markers in MDMs after HIV-1 infection for 1–3 d. (Statistical analysis was performed using a t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.) (D) Representative results of expressions of M1 and M2 polarization markers in MDMs detected by flow cytometry. (Statistical analysis was performed using a t test, *P < 0.05). Figure S1. Impacts of HIV-1 on monocyte-derived macrophages are similar to LPS and IFN-γ co-stimulation. THP-1 cells were seeded in a culture plate with PMA (50 μM) stimulation (48 h) to differentiate macrophages. LPS (1 μg/ml) and IFN-γ (20 mg/ml) were co-used for typical M1 polarization, whereas IL-4 (20 mg/ml) was used in combination with IL-10 (20 mg/ml) for M2 polarization. (A) Immunofluorescence staining of DAPI (representing nucleus) and β-actin (representing cytoskeleton) was used to observe morphological changes in macrophages with different stimuli for 48 h. Scale bar, 150 μm. (B) RT–qPCR analysis showed the mRNA levels of TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6 in THP-1 macrophages after 2 d (upper) and 3 d (bottom) of stimulation. (Statistical analysis was performed using a t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001).

Changes in glucose metabolism in HIV-1–infected macrophages Previous studies have shown that the metabolic reprogramming is involved in polarization of macrophages (Russell et al, 2019). Changes in the ATP/ADP ratio can indicate the primary energy metabolic pathway in the cell (Maldonado & Lemasters, 2014; Tan et al, 2022). Therefore, we used the ATP/ADP ratio to determine the metabolic state of HIV-1–infected macrophages. As a result, a lower ATP/ADP ratio was observed under HIV-1 infection, which indicated the cell metabolism is predominantly glycolytic (Fig 2A, left panel). Besides that, we measured the relative ATP production from glycolysis and OXPHOS in the context of HIV-1 infection in macrophages via inhibition of two ATP production pathways. Inhibitor 2-DG (10 mM), targeting hexokinase II (HK2), was used to block glycolysis (Pajak et al, 2019), and inhibitor oligomycin (40 μM) was used to block mitochondrial ATP production (Nieminen et al, 1994). Inhibition of glycolysis with 2-DG resulted in a greater ATP reduction in HIV-1–infected MDMs compared with control cells (HIV-1: 51.2% versus Control: 40.6%), whereas oligomycin inhibition of mitochondrial ATP production had a greater effect on reduction of ATP in uninfected control cells (Fig 2A, right panel), revealing that HIV-1 facilitates the use of glycolysis for energy supply. Figure 2. Metabolism reprogramming affects polarization in HIV-1–infected macrophages. (A) ATP/ADP ratio (left panel) and relative ATP production from glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation (right panel) in monocyte-derived macrophages (MDMs) infected or uninfected with HIV-1. (Statistical analysis was performed using a t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.) (B) Representative results of glucose uptake analyzed by flow cytometry. (Statistical analysis was performed using a t test, ***P < 0.001.) (C) Lactate concentration in the supernatant of MDMs infected with HIV-1 for 48 h was detected using colorimetry. (Statistical analysis was performed using a t test, ***P < 0.001.) (D, E) Extracellular acidification rate and oxygen consumption rate of MDMs infected with HIV-1 for 48 h. Time-resolved fluorescence was applied and monitored for 120 min. Results were relative to 0 min. (Statistical analysis was performed using a t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.) (F) Mitochondrial membrane potential was assessed using the JC-1 assay. A change from red to green fluorescence indicates a decrease in the mitochondrial membrane potential. The red/green fluorescence ratio was calculated for comparison. (Statistical analysis was performed using a t test, **P < 0.01.) Scale bar, 300 μm. (G) Bar plot showed glycolytic index (GI) differences in control and HIV-1–infected MDMs. (H) mRNA expressions of key genes in TCA and oxidative phosphorylation. (Statistical analysis was performed using a t test, ns non-significant, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.) (I, J) MDMs were pretreated with or without 2-DG (10 mM) for 2 h, followed by infection of HIV-1 for 48 h. (I, J) Lactate concentration in the culture supernatant (I), and mRNA expressions of TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6 (J) were detected. (Statistical analysis was performed using a t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001). To verify the changes in glucose metabolism pathways by HIV-1 infection, glucose uptake was detected. The results showed a significant increase in the proportion of glucose uptake in HIV-1–infected cells compared with control cells (HIV-1: 23.44% versus Control: 1.66%) (Fig 2B). As the final metabolic product of glycolysis, lactate accumulation means the increase in glycolysis. In the HIV-1–infected group, the level of lactate in the supernatant was about 1.7 times that in the control group (Fig 2C), and the results of the extracellular acidification assay yielded identical results (Fig 2D). More significantly, the latter showed a time-dependent effect. Meanwhile, we performed the oxygen consumption assay and the JC-1 mitochondrial membrane potential (MMP) assay to estimate the mitochondrial activity during HIV-1 infection. HIV infection led to a significant decrease in the oxygen consumption rate (OCR) and a 40% reduction in MMP, indicating impaired mitochondrial activity (Fig 2E and F). By calculating glycolytic indexes (lactate production × glucose uptake rate/OCR) (Valentín-Guillama et al, 2018), comprehensively, we revealed that glycolysis was enhanced in HIV-1–infected MDMs (Fig 2G). In addition, we detected a few key genes for TCA and OXPHOS in HIV-1–infected MDMs. Intriguingly, the expression of all these genes was down-regulated. Among them, isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) was down-regulated by about two times (P < 0.01), and malate dehydrogenase was down-regulated by about 1.6 times (P < 0.05) (Fig 2H). IDH and malate dehydrogenase are both important rate-limiting enzymes in the TCA cycle. IDH catalyzes the synthesis of α-ketoglutarate, which is the intermediate product connecting carbon metabolism and nitrogen metabolism in the body. The above results suggest that HIV-1 infection may alter the glucose metabolism of macrophages by promoting glycolysis and inhibiting TCA and OXPHOS.

Suppression of glycolysis blocks M1 polarization of macrophages in HIV-1 infection In multiple reports, M1 macrophages are characterized by increased glycolytic activity, whereas M2 macrophages are characterized by increased fatty acid oxidation (FAO), glutaminolysis, and mitochondrial respiration (Viola et al, 2019). To investigate the impact of metabolic reprogramming in HIV-1–induced M1 polarization, we used 2-DG (targeting HK2) and heptelidic acid (targeting GAPDH) to block glycolysis. As shown in Figs 2I and S2A, both 2-DG and heptelidic acid treatment effectively reduced the elevated lactate release by HIV-1 infection. Under the condition of glycolysis inhibition, we observed that the expression of M1 markers TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6 was also reversed (Figs 2J and S2B–D), indicating that blocking glycolysis inhibits M1 polarization of macrophages driven by HIV-1 infection. In contrast, treatment of oligomycin promoted the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines, as evidenced in Fig S2. Figure S2. Heptelidic acid inhibits glycolysis and inflammation induced by HIV-1 infection, whereas oligomycin exerts the opposite effect. Monocyte-derived macrophages were treated with 10 μM heptelidic acid (HA) or 40 μM oligomycin (Omy) for 8 h during the 48 h of HIV-1 infection. (A, B, C, D) Lactate concentration in the culture supernatant (A), and expressions of TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6 (B, C, D) were detected. (Statistical analysis was performed using a t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 as compared to Control; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, and ###P < 0.001 as compared to HIV-1).

HIV-1 infection leads to immunometabolic reprogramming in macrophages via activation of HIF-1α To further study the molecular mechanism of immunometabolic reprogramming by HIV-1 infection, we investigated the expression of HIF-1α, a known strong inducer of glycolysis, in HIV-1–infected MDMs. Immunofluorescence results showed that HIF-1α expression was enhanced after HIV-1 infection and was mainly located in the nucleus (Fig 3A). HIF-1α–activating genes, including HK2, PDK1, and LDHA (which function vitally in the glycolytic pathway), were also up-regulated by HIV-1 infection. However, in the presence of LW6 (15 μM), an inhibitor of HIF-1α, the HIV-1–induced up-regulation of HIF-1α, as well as its downstream targets HK2, PDK1, and LDHA, decreased to levels comparable to those in the control group (Fig 3B). The changes in expression of these factors at the protein level were also revalidated by Western blot, as shown in Fig 8B. As for key genes of OXPHOS, LW6 treatment had little effect on the down-regulated expression of TCA key genes induced by HIV-1 infection (Fig 3C). Meanwhile, treatment of another HIF-1α inhibitor YC-1 (1 μM) obtained similar results (Fig 3D and E). Next, we performed a lactate test and the JC-1 assay to determine the role of HIF-1α in HIV-1–induced glucose metabolic reprogramming. As shown in Fig 4A and B, elevated lactate induced by HIV-1 infection was effectively restrained under LW6 treatment, whereas the impaired mitochondrial activity was not restored, suggesting that HIF-1α activation contributes to glycolysis enhancement, but may not be a direct factor for the OXPHOS reduction in HIV-1 infection. In addition, we observed decreased expressions of TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6 after HIF-1α inhibition, both at mRNA (Fig 4C) and protein (Fig 4D) levels. Collectively, the above evidence suggests that HIV-1 infection activates the HIF-1α pathway to promote glycolysis and cause immunometabolic reprogramming in macrophages. Figure 3. Activation of HIF-1ɑ impinges upon gene regulation of glucose metabolism. (A) Immunofluorescence showed HIF-1ɑ protein localization and expression in monocyte-derived macrophages (MDMs). Blue: DAPI; green: HIF-1ɑ. Scale bar, 300 μm. (B, C) MDMs were pretreated with or without LW6 (15 μM) for 2 h, followed by HIV-1 infection for another 48 h. (B, C) RT–qPCR analysis showed the mRNA levels of key genes in the glycolysis (B) and TCA cycle (C). (Statistical analysis was performed using a t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.) (D, E) MDMs treated with or without YC-1 (1 μM) and infected with or without HIV-1 were assessed for expressions of key genes in the glycolysis (D) and TCA cycle (E). (Statistical analysis was performed using a t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001). Figure 4. Effect of HIF-1ɑ inhibition on glycolysis, mitochondrial activity, and M1 polarization in monocyte-derived macrophages (MDMs). MDMs were infected with HIV-1 for 48 h, in the presence or absence of LW6 (15 μM) pretreatment (2 h). (A) Lactate concentration in the culture supernatant of MDMs. (Statistical analysis was performed using a t test, **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001.) (B) Mitochondrial membrane potential was assessed by the JC-1 assay. (Statistical analysis was performed using a t test, *P < 0.05.) Scale bar, 100 μm. (C, D) mRNA (C) and protein levels (D) of TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6 were detected using RT–qPCR and ELISA, respectively. (Statistical analysis was performed using a t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001).

HIV-1 regulates HIF-1α–dependent immunometabolic reprogramming via COX-2 Previous studies have demonstrated COX-2 activation motivates pro-inflammation, which is the main manifestation of M1 macrophages (Simon, 1999). In HIV-1–infected macrophages, we found COX-2 mRNA and protein expressions were markedly up-regulated (Fig 5A and B). Therefore, we sought to investigate whether the up-regulation of COX-2 is involved in mediating HIV-1–induced immunometabolic reprogramming in macrophages. Using meloxicam (50 μM), a selective inhibitor of COX-2 synthesis (Engelhardt, 1996), we found that meloxicam significantly reduced COX-2 expression induced by HIV-1 infection (Fig 5C). Key markers of glycolysis were subsequently detected. Results revealed that meloxicam treatment reversed the HIV-1–induced lactate production (Fig 5D), and also reversed the increased expression of HIF-1α and key enzymes in glycolysis (HK2, PDK1, and LDHA), resulting in a rate of glycolysis comparable to uninfected MDMs (Figs 5E and 8B). In addition, results of immunofluorescence exhibited obviously weakened fluorescence of HIF-1α after meloxicam treatment (Fig 5F and G), suggesting that COX-2 regulates the enhancement of glycolysis during HIV-1 infection through the HIF-1α pathway. Figure 5. Activation of COX-2 mediates HIF-1ɑ–dependent glucose metabolism reprogramming and M1 polarization in monocyte-derived macrophages (MDMs). (A, B) mRNA (A) and protein expressions (B) of COX-2 in MDMs after HIV-1 infection for 48 h. β-Actin was used as the normalization control in Western blot analysis. (Statistical analysis was performed using a t test, **P < 0.001.) (C, D, E, F, G, H, I) MDMs were pretreated with meloxicam (50 μM) for 2 h; then, HIV-1 particles were added to incubate for another 48 h. COX-2 expression (C), lactate production (D), key glycolytic gene expression (E), hypoxia-inducible factor 1α expression ((F), scale bar, 300 μm), and M1 polarization (H, I) were measured. (G) Quantification of hypoxia-inducible factor 1α fluorescence intensity. (Statistical analysis was performed using a t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001). We subsequently correlated COX-2 activation with M1 polarization, showing that the expression of HIV-1–induced pro-inflammatory cytokines (TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6) was notably reversed by meloxicam treatment, particularly at the level of protein expression (Fig 5H and I). To revalidate the role of COX-2 in regulating M1 polarization of macrophages, we constructed a COX-2–silenced THP-1 cell line using lentivirus-mediated RNAi (Fig 6A). Real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) and Western blot proved stable COX-2 knockdown expression in THP-1–derived macrophages (COX-2i group) (Fig 6B and C). In COX-2i cells, HIF-1α–dependent glycolysis and the expression of TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6 induced by HIV-1 were both reduced (Fig 6D–G), which was consistent with the results obtained from meloxicam treatment. These findings indicated that COX-2 plays an important role in mediating HIF-1α–dependent immunometabolic reprogramming of macrophages upon HIV-1 infection. Figure 6. Knockdown of COX-2 represses HIF-1ɑ–dependent glycolytic shift and M1 polarization in THP-1 macrophages. (A) EGFP fluorescence of THP-1 macrophages transfected with lentivirus. (B, C) COX-2–silencing THP-1 macrophages were verified by RT–qPCR and Western blot. (Statistical analysis was performed using a t test, **P < 0.01.) (D, E, F, G) HIF-1ɑ expression (D), lactate production (E), and mRNA and protein expressions of TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-6 (F, G) were decreased in COX-2–silencing THP-1 macrophages, as quantified by RT–qPCR and ELISA. (Statistical analysis was performed using a t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001).