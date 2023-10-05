Senator Santarsiero Announces $250,000 in Funds for Community Conservation Partnerships in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY − October 5, 2023 − Today, Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced $250,000 in state funding for two municipal park improvement projects through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program.

Doylestown Township will be awarded $200,000 for further development of Central Park. These funds will go toward the construction of pedestrian walkways, basketball and pickleball courts, ADA accessibility, landscaping, and other improvements.

Another $50,000 in funds will be awarded to Solebury Township for the preparation of a comprehensive park, recreation, open space, trail, and greenway plan.

“Abundant parks and open space are one of the things that make the 10th District so special,” said Senator Santarsiero. “Continued investments in outdoor recreation are vital to the continued health and wellbeing of our environment and our communities.”

The Community Conservation Partnerships Program is designed to assist local governments and recreation and conservation organizations with funding relating to parks, recreation, and conservation. The grant program is run by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Bureau of Recreation and Conservation.

For more information on the DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program Grants, visit their website.

###