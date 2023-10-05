Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fall Foliage Report – October 5, 2023

October 5, 2023

“In the entire circle of the year there are no days so delightful as those of a fine October.”

Alexander Smith

Fall days are here – blue skies, clouds like giant marshmallows, and gobs of sunshine. The only thing missing is the cooler daytime temperatures characteristic of fall weather. Crisp autumn air causes leaves to stop making food or stop the process of photosynthesis, which turns the leaves green during warmer months. When the temperature drops, chlorophyll breaks down and the green color begins to disappear, revealing yellows, oranges and in some tree species, purple tones. Although daytime temperatures across the state have been in the 80s this week, nighttime temperatures are dipping into the low 50s and 60s, giving us the cooler conditions necessary for leaf change. Next week, temperatures drop across Maryland, setting the stage for fall’s colorful show.

Fall colors are beginning to show in trees along the Youghiogheny River. Photo by Melissa Nash, Forester in Garrett and Allegany counties.

Western Maryland

The western region of our state is taking the lead in gorgeous fall color. Forester Dakota Durcho reports near peak conditions in some tree species: “The trees we typically see change early – black walnut, black gum, and sassafras – have mostly changed at this point. However, most of the other dominant hardwoods in the area such as yellow poplar, hickory, and oak are just now starting to change, some of which can be attributed to dry conditions.”

Mark Spurrier, State Park Ranger Manager, Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks captured a photo of a hickory in Frederick County beginning its transition to gold and amber hues: “The process is just really starting this week, but we suspect it will begin to accelerate with cooler temperatures ahead. Colors are definitely muted this year.”

A hickory tree in Frederick County begins to turn. Photo by Mark Spurrier, State Park Ranger Manager, Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks.

Melissa Nash, Forester in Garrett and Allegany counties, reports from Grantsville this week where the ridgetops are nearing the midpoint with a good bit of color beginning to mix with the green. Cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast bodes well for fall color in western Maryland: “The colder weather and a little moisture expected to begin this weekend and into next week should prime everything for the main color show in mid-October.”

Fall colors beginning to show taken near Grantsville. Photo by Melissa Nash, Forester in Garrett and Allegany counties.

Ridgeline near Grantsville. Phot by Melissa Nash, Forester in Garrett and Allegany counties.

Central Maryland

“Still mostly green, with a few pops of color – yellows appearing in the poplars and walnut and reds in the dogwood and oak canopies,” reports Dave Gigliotti, Administrative Specialist, Rocks State Park. Peak color change is still a few weeks away in this region of Maryland, but Gigliotti says visitors will enjoy the sights and sounds of the fall bird migration, which includes the first appearance of a rose-breasted grosbeak this season, “They pass through for a few days every spring and fall. There is also a very nice warbler migration, especially through Susquehanna.”

Trees along White Trail in Rocks State Park. Photo by Dave Gigliotti, Administrative Specialist III.

Northern Maryland

With their ruby reds and fiery oranges, maples top the list of favorites among fall leaf peepers. Shin Ae Gonzalez, Seasonal Ranger with Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area and Bohemia River State Park is a fan: “Our maples are turning; the colors are just amazing!” Gonzalez has noticed other signs of fall leaf change as well. “Black gum in Fair Hill are starting to turn and sycamores are becoming yellow and dropping leaves quickly.”

Big Elk Creek. Photo by Shin Ae Gonzalez, Seasonal Ranger, Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area and Bohemia River State Park.

Southern Maryland

American beech, sweetgum, red maple, and scarlet oak are just beginning to turn in Southern Maryland, but the region remains mostly a vibrant green. Chase Kolstrom, Project Forester, hopes a change in the weather brings more fall color to the treetops: “I don’t expect to see any major changes this week. Fall weather is supposedly coming soon, so we may see more change next week.”

Leaves remain green in Leonardtown. Photo by Chase Kolstrom, Project Forester, Charles County Field Office.

Photos Sent in by Our Readers

Photo by Christopher S. in Baltimore County

We welcome all of Maryland’s outdoor enthusiasts to send in photos capturing the beauty of the fall season. Please use the online submission form to send your entries directly to us. Your photo might be selected to appear in a future edition of the Fall Foliage Report!

Fall Recreation Spotlight

Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland Department of Agriculture encourage residents and visitors alike to “Take a Bite out of Maryland” this year by visiting one of our state’s apple orchards. Maryland is home to 26 orchards located in eight counties across the state, offering pick-your-own experiences and other agri-tourism activities for the entire family. After you’ve worked up an appetite at the orchard, stop by one of our famous farm stands to shop for locally grown produce and baked treats like apple pie. Snap a picture of your apple of choice and submit the photo online via Facebook, Instagram, or X. Just tag @mdsbest with hashtag #MarylandAppleMonth or email your photo to marylands.best@maryland.gov and local Frederick artist, Goodloe Byron, will turn your “bite” into a work of art!

Watch the Sky

Night owls might want to take their activities outside on October 8. That’s when the Draconid meteor shower will occur, with peak viewing conditions in the evening and early morning hours of October 9. According to EarthSky, “the Draconid shower – also called the Giacobinids – is a real oddity, in that its radiant point stands highest in the sky as darkness falls.” In rare instances, this celestial shower can contain many hundreds of meteors in a single hour. That possibility will keep many skywatchers – and night owls – outside for the duration.