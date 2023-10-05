Manchin Announces $2.7 Million for Mingo County Waterline Replacement Project

October 05, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the Town of Kermit will receive $2,747,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a waterline replacement and rehabilitation project.

“Every West Virginian should have access to clean, safe water, and I’m proud to have secured direct funding that will rehabilitate, replace and strengthen Kermit’s waterlines,” said Senator Manchin. “This project will help provide a reliable water source for residents, businesses and community facilities in Mingo County, including the Kermit PK-8 School. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding through Congressionally Directed Spending and other programs to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”

Kermit has one Water Treatment Plant (WTP), located in western Mingo County, and the water is sourced from the Tug Fork River. In 2015, a flood caused an approximately 1,000-foot section of waterline to be washed out. Since then, the Kermit WTP has been unable to provide service to homes and businesses in the area and has had to purchase water from the Mingo County Public Service District. Additionally, the Kermit WTP has been in service for more than 40 years, with much of the existing equipment nearing the end of its useful service life. Replacement of the waterlines and upgrades to the existing facility are necessary to provide reliable service and allow for the town’s future population growth. The project is expected to create 15 temporary construction jobs.

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.

This federal funding is one of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2022 funding bill.