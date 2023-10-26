MI Welcomes Oberon Fuels as our Newest Member
We are very pleased to welcome Oberon Fuels to MI. Oberon is a pioneer in renewable DME, and their focus on green methanol as well is an exciting development for the methanol industry”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Oberon Fuels as our newest member. California-based Oberon Fuels is on a mission to decarbonize the fuel and energy sectors through the commercialization of low-carbon fuels. The company’s proprietary process converts organic wastes into renewable methanol, DME and hydrogen to meet market demands.
Oberon is able to produce IMPCA-grade and ISCC-certified green methanol from low- and carbon-negative feedstocks to help reduce carbon intensity to achieve net-zero and emissions reduction goals. Oberon's process can also create new value for methanol by producing renewable DME and hydrogen from methanol feedstocks.
MI CEO Greg Dolan noted that "We are very pleased to welcome Oberon Fuels to MI. Oberon is a pioneer in renewable DME, and their focus on green methanol as well is an exciting development for the methanol industry."
“The methanol industry is facing substantial new demand for renewable methanol as companies involved in shipping and other logistics face mandatory or voluntary targets for emissions reductions,” said Cinch Munson, Vice President of Business Development at Oberon Fuels. “We look forward to partnering with fellow members of the Methanol Institute to expand the use of renewable methanol to drive sustainability across the maritime and other transport sectors.”
About the Methanol Institute
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi. Learn more at www.methanol.org
About Oberon Fuels
California-based Oberon Fuels is on a mission to decarbonize the fuel and energy sectors by leveraging existing infrastructure and using innovative approaches to deploy renewable methanol, DME and hydrogen. Since 2021, Oberon has produced low-carbon or carbon-negative rDME® fuels which can reduce the carbon intensity of propane by up to 60 percent when blended, offering potential reductions in global CO2 of 750 million metric tons per year. Oberon’s rDME® fuel is blended with propane and sold commercially today in the California forklift and on-road vehicle market. Renewable DME also provides a compelling means for transporting hydrogen while leveraging the global propane infrastructure. More information is available at www.oberonfuels.com.
