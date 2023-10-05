Governor Newsom Honors Fallen Manhattan Beach Police Officer Chad Swanson

Published: Oct 05, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Manhattan Beach Police Department Officer Chad Swanson:

“Jennifer and I join the Manhattan Beach community in grieving the painful loss of Officer Swanson, a true hero who dedicated his life to protecting and helping others. Our heartfelt condolences are with his loved ones, friends and colleagues. Officer Swanson’s legacy of bravery and selfless commitment to service will always be remembered.”

On October 4, 2023, Officer Swanson was fatally injured in a multi-vehicle crash while riding his departmental motorcycle in Carson.

Officer Swanson, 35, was a 13-year veteran of the Manhattan Beach Police Department. In 2016, he received the Lifesaving Award at the South Bay Medal of Valor Awards.

He is survived by his wife, three young sons, and parents.

In honor of Officer Swanson, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

###