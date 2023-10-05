House Bill 1658 Printer's Number 2087
PENNSYLVANIA, October 5 - An Act amending the act of December 17, 1968 (P.L.1224, No.387), known as the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law, prohibiting speculative ticketing acts or practices.
There were 1,532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,434 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, October 5 - An Act amending the act of December 17, 1968 (P.L.1224, No.387), known as the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law, prohibiting speculative ticketing acts or practices.