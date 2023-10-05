Maryland Leads by Example by Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emission in State Government Operations

October 5, 2023

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services’ Office of Energy & Sustainability is today reporting an approximate 21% greenhouse gas emission reduction across the state agency building portfolio of 91.7 million square feet compared to 2018 levels. Maryland reported the emissions reduction through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy as part of the Better Climate Challenge, which creates a goal to reduce portfolio-wide greenhouse gas emissions from state government operations by at least 50% within 10 years without the use of offsets.

“The Moore-Miller Administration went a step beyond the Better Climate Challenge when the governor e issued an executive order that set in motion a goal to reduce by 20% the energy used in state government,” said the Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “The 21% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is an outstanding benchmark in reaching the state’s goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.”

In addition to the greenhouse gas reduction goal, Maryland agreed to pursue a 15% energy efficiency target as part of its decarbonization strategy, develop a statewide greenhouse gas reduction plan, participate in working groups to exchange best practices with other partners, and report state government’s greenhouse gas reduction performance annually for 10 years.

The department will continue to coordinate with the University System of Maryland campuses and other state agencies in the effort to achieve the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Climate Challenge emissions reduction goal and Governor Moore’s energy reduction goal.

