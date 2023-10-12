Raisin Hell Ranch Haunted Attraction Now Open with Huge Upgrades, Shorter Lines and More Intense Scares

The scariest haunted Halloween attraction in the Central Valley.

Raisin Hell Ranch, voted the Central Valley’s scariest haunted attraction, is open now through Halloween in Madera, CA and tickets are available in advance.

It’s our largest off-season upgrade ever. Every single scare is creepier, more intense and more horrifying.” — Darren Schmall, Owner

MADERA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madera, CA – Raisin Hell Ranch, voted the Central Valley’s scariest haunted attraction, is open from now through Halloween in Madera, CA. Every part of this year’s haunted cornfield has been upgraded with brand-new “decrepit” buildings, demonic designs and all new terrifying experiences.

“It was our largest off-season upgrade ever. Every single scare is creepier, more intense and more horrifying,” says Darren Schmall, the owner and mastermind behind Raisin Hell Ranch. “We’ve also completely revamped our entry and line-up system so that there are much shorter wait times.”

The haunted “house” is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Gates open at 6 p.m. and ticketing ends at 10 p.m.

General admission single attraction tickets start at $20 and multi-attraction tickets start at $35-$45. Both ticket types are available online for any open date. Front-of-the-Line FastPasses are available for just $15 more per person (limited to 100 per night). Admission is limited, so it’s recommended that guests purchase tickets and the FastPass in advance for the most popular dates and times.

The Bloody Mary’s Beer Garden is serving beer, wine and cocktails from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. in a 21+ only admission area. It’s the only haunt serving drinks along with the scares. Your favorite old time black and white horror movies will be playing on a big screen TV.

Raisin Hell Ranch has also introduced a Weekday Season Pass for those who can’t get enough fright and screams. The pass is good for every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday night, plus the 30th and Halloween Night, the 31st. There is a one and two-person option. The two-person option allows the pass holder to bring anyone they’d like so that they can scare the wits out of a different friend on every visit.

Due to the intense nature of this haunted attraction, parental discretion is advised and there are no refunds for children (or adults) who cannot complete the chilling journey. This haunted attraction is recommended for 12 years old and up.

Tickets are available at www.RaisinHellRanch.com

Video https://youtu.be/hegDVbpvP2M