Crews will be working in the Snake River, begin work on new wetlands

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from Ames Construction, will temporarily change the Snake River channel at the Snake River Bridge. If you plan to float the river under the bridge in the next six months, please be advised of this change. The minor channel change is the safest method for river users and the most hydraulically gentle way to maintain the flow of the river.

Over the summer, WYDOT consulted with Teton County, Protect Our Water Jackson Hole, Snake River Fund, Rendezvous Park, adjacent landowners, and others to ascertain the best way to do this. Because the volume of water released from Jackson Dam has been reduced to its winter flow, it was decided that this time of year is best to minimize impact on the river.

Construction has progressed on the two piers on the west side of the Snake River where there is no flow. After changing the channel, Ames will begin work on piers 3 and 4 on the east side, which are currently in the existing channels of the Snake River. A cofferdam will be built around the work zone to create a dry workspace for the contractor, and the channel will be temporarily changed to flow between piers 2 and 3.

WYDOT and Ames will restore flows to the original channel in the spring before high water season. This change will need to be made again next fall for the second stage of the bridge construction and will be removed again in the spring of 2025.

Additionally, as part of the agreement with Rendezvous Park, WYDOT is working with the contractor to create wetlands in the park to offset the wetlands that will be removed along the roadway due to the construction. This work began Oct. 4 and will continue through the late fall, when local park use is low and will occur in two locations near the project.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of 2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of

the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles of WYO 22 & WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22 and WYO 390

intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com. For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info,

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info. select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.