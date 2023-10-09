Flyntlok Unveils Cutting-Edge CRM Capability, Reinforcing Its Position as the Premier Cloud Dealer Management System
EINPresswire.com/ -- Flyntlok, the leading and only true SaaS cloud-based equipment and dealer management system built natively in the Cloud, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Customer Relationship Management (CRM) capability. With this innovative addition to its suite of services, Flyntlok continues to solidify its reputation as the foremost multi-tenant dealer management platform in the cloud.
Flyntlok has consistently pushed the boundaries of technological innovation within the power equipment sales and management industry. As businesses strive to optimize their operations and provide unparalleled customer experiences, Flyntlok has risen to the occasion by introducing an advanced CRM capability that seamlessly integrates with its existing suite of tools. Flyntlok’s CRM capabilities allow dealers to manage the full lifecycle of their customers and prospects, from managing the incoming lead to quoting, sales, and customer experience follow-ups.
Flyntlok Will Be at the Equip Expo in Louisville, KY from 10/17-10/20 at Booth #42024
Key features of Flyntlok's new CRM capability include:
- Integration with customers’ external marketing websites to automate the creation of leads into the DMS.
- 360-Degree Customer View & Interaction: Dealers can now access a comprehensive overview of customer interactions, purchase history, and preferences, enabling personalized interactions and tailored services. Customers are no longer required to pay for additional third-party systems to support direct customer interaction through text, email, phone, and chatbot.
- Efficient Lead Management: The CRM streamlines lead capturing, tracking, and follow-up, ensuring that no potential opportunity slips through the cracks.
Intuitive Communication: Integrated communication tools enable real-time engagement with customers tied directly to existing inventory, parts, and other critical data to increase revenue and close rates. Automated messages sent in real-time keep customers informed about the status of the work being completed by their dealer.
- Data-Driven Insights for Dealer and Customer: Advanced analytics provide actionable insights into customer behavior, helping dealerships make informed decisions and drive growth.
- Native Cloud Integration: Being 'built in the cloud', unlike its competition who is often attempting to glue together legacy technology platforms under a private equity umbrella, Flyntlok's new CRM capability is fully integrated in the Flyntlok DMS.
"As the dealer management landscape evolves, customer-centricity and operational efficiency have become paramount," said Sean McLaughlin, CEO of Flyntlok. "Our new CRM capability is designed to empower dealers with the tools they need to exceed customer expectations, nurture lasting relationships, increase their sales, and decrease the time to close those sales."
“Since transitioning off our legacy DMS platform and onboarding Flyntlok, our monthly revenues have already increased over 25% due to the ease of tracking customer leads and responding immediately with Flyntlok SMS. We no longer have the delay of working in one system for leads, another system to manage inventory, and a third system to communicate through SMS!” said Eric Plagenza, President of SHX Specialty Hose Express. www.specialtyhosexpress.com
Flyntlok's CRM capability is fully integrated with its existing cloud-based dealer management platform, ensuring a seamless integration process for businesses already utilizing Flyntlok's solutions. By choosing Flyntlok, dealerships gain a competitive edge through enhanced customer engagement, streamlined operations, and data-driven insights that lead to smarter decision-making.
For more information about Flyntlok and its innovative CRM capability, please visit www.flyntlok.com.
About Flyntlok: Flyntlok is a pioneering software company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge ERP and dealer/equipment management solutions. Built on Google’s cloud, Flyntlok's multi-tenant dealer management platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help its customers manage their sales, rentals, inventory, and maintenance.
michael wasserman
