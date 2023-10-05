At CAGR of 5.6% Acoustic Insulation Market Offers Immense Growth with Key Drivers 2030

Acoustic Insulation Market Expected to Reach $21.2 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acoustic insulation is a technique used for reducing, cancelling, or controlling sound and noise levels generated by machines and other sources to improve the environment and meet regulatory requirements. Noise reduction and absorption may both be achieved with sound proofing and acoustic insulating materials. Noise absorption lowers echoes, reverberating, repetition, and reflection by reducing energy of sound waves as they pass through a location.

The acoustic insulation market size was valued at $12,274.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $21,205.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Plastic foams are the most widely used acoustic insulation material, owing to their superior sound-absorbing and vibration-dampening properties, which contributes toward increased comfort and safety. Sound insulation from these materials can lower noise by up to 50% compared to standard insulating materials such as bitumen sheet or fiber belt.

Stone wool is also utilized for resisting immense sound and echo, owing to its better efficiency in lowering noise, good thermal insulation, ease of installation, and improved fire resistance. These acoustic insulation market growth are highly adopted in residential and commercial buildings.

Building rules and regulations are changing, new structures are being built, population growth is increasing, and energy prices are all contributing toward the market growth in this segment. In the transportation segment, rise in need for acoustic insulation from automotive and aerospace industries is responsible for this segment's rapid expansion. The market for acoustic insulation in this industry is driven by increased advancements and operations in the transportation industry for soundproofing applications.

Top Runners:

Key companies profiled in the acoustic insulation market report include Johns Manville, Rockwool International A/S, Owens Corning, Fletcher Insulation, Knauf Gips KG, Trelleborg AB, Saint-Gobain S.A., Paroc Group Oy, Armacell GmbH, and BASF SE.

Key Segments:

By Material

Stone Wool

Glass Wool

Plastic Foam

Others

By END USER

Building Construction

Industrial

Transportation

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

