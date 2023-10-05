Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces 2023 College Voter Registration Competition Winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is proud to announce that Tennessee College of Applied Technology Pulaski, Pellissippi State Community College, Cumberland University and Middle Tennessee State University are the winners of this year’s Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition.

“Tennessee and our nation are stronger when more eligible Tennesseans are engaged in our electoral process,” said Secretary Hargett. “Everyone who participated in the competition should be proud of their commitment to register their fellow students to vote and increase civic engagement across our great state. With more engaged voters, Tennessee is the ultimate winner in this competition.”

The winning schools were selected based on points earned points by registering students to vote, creating a voter registration campaign for their campus and promoting voter registration on social media using #GoVoteTN along with their campus-specific hashtag.

The Secretary of State's office launched the College Voter Registration Competition in 2015. Thirty-eight of Tennessee’s 2- and 4-year colleges, universities and technical colleges across the state participated in the 2023 contest.

For more information about the College Voter Registration Competition and the Secretary of State's other civic engagement initiatives, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.