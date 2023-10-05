EU and UNDP deliver negative pressure wound therapy systems to three hospitals in Ukraine

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with financial support from the European Union, has delivered 161 negative pressure wound therapy systems and their components to three hospitals in Ukraine – in Dnipro, Lutsk, and Kremenchuk.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) is a modern method to speed up the healing of acute or chronic wounds and extensive burns and reduce the risk of complications. This method reduces the number of days patients spend in hospital, enabling them to heal faster and return to normal life.

The procurement, delivery and transfer of medical equipment worth more than US$445,000 was carried out by UNDP in Ukraine as part of emergency assistance to Ukraine under the European Union’s EU4Climate regional initiative.

