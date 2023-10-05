Call for sports venues in Georgia willing to become energy efficiency champions

The Caucasus Environmental NGO Network (CENN) together with the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia have announced a new energy efficiency campaign.

Sports venues in the country are invited to participate in the campaign, which is organised within the framework of an EU project.

The campaign will help sports facilities to introduce European energy-saving practices and encourage energy efficiency. The campaign will also promote awareness and behaviour change among employees on energy efficiency issues.

To participate in the campaign, please register by this link.

The deadline for registration is 8 October.

