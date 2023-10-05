Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,408 in the last 365 days.

Eastern Partnership mayors convene in Batumi, Georgia, to shape the cities of tomorrow

More than 200 participants from Eastern Partnership cities have convened in Batumi, Georgia, for a two-day urban forum, organised by the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR) of the European Commission, UNDP and partners. It takes place on 4 and 5 October.

The Future-Fit Cities forum focused on tackling complex municipal issues by building green, inclusive and resilient cities capable of leveraging public-private finances to boost growth and innovation.

The discussions addressed critical issues, including leadership challenges and financial sustainability. Participants, including Eastern Partnership mayors, had the opportunity to accelerate their knowledge and expand their partnership network within the Mayors for Economic Growth (M4EG) community and beyond.

Lejla Sadiku, Knowledge and Innovation team leader at the UNDP Istanbul Regional Hub, told the forum that cities were the engines driving global prosperity but also bore the weight of 75% of resource consumption and 60-80% of greenhouse gases.

The M4EG Facility draws on the Mayors for Economic Growth Initiative, launched and funded by the European Union (EU) in 2017. Since 2021, the EU-funded M4EG Facility has been managed by UNDP in close cooperation with the EU, local authorities and a range of partners.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Eastern Partnership mayors convene in Batumi, Georgia, to shape the cities of tomorrow

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more