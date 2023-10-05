Submit Release
Unprepared Hikers Rescued on Falling Waters Trail

CO II Christopher McKee
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
October 5, 2023

Lincoln, NH – At approximately 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a call for two hikers who had lost the trail due to lack of sufficient lights. The hikers were cold, wet, and without any food or water and were unsure how to continue on their own.

The hikers were identified as Homayoun Vossoughi, 65, from New York, New York, and Ardavan Kalhor, 69, from Ferndina Beach, Florida. The pair had set out at 7:00 a.m. for a day hike of the 9-mile Franconia Ridge Loop summiting Mt. Lafayette, Mt. Lincoln, and Little Haystack. Unfortunately, the hike took longer than they expected and the pair ran out of water and day light causing them to lose the trail. A Conservation Officer responded to the mountain and hiked 1.3 miles up Falling Waters Trail reaching the pair at 8:35 p.m. The hikers were given lights and assisted down the trail, safely arriving at 10:00 p.m.

This time of year hikers are reminded to be especially cognizant of changing temperatures and daylight. Be prepared and bring the 10 essential items when going out for a day hike. For more information regarding the hiking essentials go to www.hikesafe.com.

