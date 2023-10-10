Invideo Launches AI Video Generator Tool for Enhanced Video Creation
In the dynamic landscape of content creation, where visuals speak louder than words, invideo is excited to announce the launch of an AI video generator tool.
With just a text prompt this tool can create complete YouTube videos, social media clips, or slideshow presentations in a matter of minutes. The platform is designed to be user-friendly and accessible to everyone, from beginners to experts.
How It Works:
Sign Up and Get Started:
Click here to sign up for invideo AI and create your free account.
Provide a Prompt:
After logging in, enter a topic in the prompt box.
Select Your Workflow:
Choose a workflow tailored to your needs, such as YouTube shorts, YouTube explainers, recent events videos, or script-to-video.
Generate Your Video:
Click the "Generate a Video" button, and watch as invideo AI automatically selects the video's topic, generates scenes, adds relevant stock media, and incorporates transitions, and voiceovers.
Real-Time Editing:
Once the video creation is complete, edit the generated video with a simple text command via the magic box, it will edit the video in a fraction of a second.
For more information on invideo AI, including pricing details, visit their pricing page.
To learn how to generate videos using invideo AI, check out this insightful tutorial video.
Team invideo AI
