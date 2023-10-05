Submit Release
Latest News: Library Awards New Lewis-Houghton Civics and Democracy Initiative Grants to Organizations Developing Resources for History, Civics and Democracy Students

The Library of Congress has awarded Lewis-Houghton Civics and Democracy Initiative grants to six organizations that are working to develop digital educational projects that teach history, civics, and democracy to secondary students using creative arts materials from the Library’s collections.

The Legislative Branch Appropriations Act of 2023 appropriated money for the new Lewis-Houghton Civics and Democracy Initiative, which honors the service and democratic ideals of Reps. John R. Lewis and Amo Houghton. The Library has awarded each organization $100,000. Grantees who make sufficient progress toward agreed-upon goals may apply for an additional two years of funding.

