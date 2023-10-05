Augment Therapy Completes Stringent SOC 2® Type 2 Security Certification for its Augmented Reality Therapy System
Augment Therapy has completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 Audit examination for its Augmented Reality Therapy System.
The completion of our SOC 2® Type 2 examination audit assures our clients that the safeguards we employ to protect and secure their data are in line with industry standards and best practices.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Augment Therapy®, a digital health company enhancing rehabilitative healthcare through immersive and gamified technology, announced today that it has completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 Audit examination for its Augmented Reality Therapy System.
SOC 2® engagements are conducted within the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) AT-C 205, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization framework.
Organizations are audited based on the trust service criteria outlined in the AICPA Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, or Privacy (SOC 2®). The SOC 2® Type 2 report was completed by an independent auditing firm and provided an understanding of the service organization’s suitability of the design, implementation, and operating effectiveness of its internal controls. A service organization may select any or all trust service criteria applicable to its business. Augment Therapy chose to report on security. The successful completion of this voluntary engagement illustrates Augment Therapy’s ongoing commitment to create and maintain a secure operating environment for its clients’ confidential data.
Pease Bell CPA’s, the independent auditing firm that tested Augment Therapy’s controls, included an examination of their policies and procedures regarding cloud security, network connectivity, systems development life cycle, computer operations, logical access, data transmission, backup and disaster recovery, and other critical operational areas of their business. Upon completion of the audit, Augment Therapy received a Service Auditor’s Report with an opinion demonstrating that their policies, procedures, and infrastructure meet or exceed the stringent SOC 2® criteria.
“The successful completion of our SOC 2® Type 2 examination audit provides Augment Therapy’s clients with the assurance that the controls and safeguards we employ to protect and secure their data are in line with industry standards and best practices,” said Steve Blake, Co-Founder and CTO.
Augment Therapy believes information is one of the most valuable business assets to an organization, and partnership with Augment Therapy provides the necessary protection to an organization’s information assets to mitigate risks associated with the use and processing of information collected during business operations.
About Augment Therapy
Augment Therapy is an award-winning digital health company that engages people of all ages and ability levels in immersive and accessible gamified exercise from hospital to home. Leveraging MOCAST®, the company’s proprietary technology, Augment Therapy offers a unique combination of full-body skeletal tracking and augmented reality-based interactive exercises accessible simply through a tablet or phone. While also improving the exercise experience, healthcare providers can better engage their patients and generate evidence-based gamified exercise programs while easily monitoring progress at any time. Valuable user data and analytics are built into Augment Therapy’s software. The company has also received SOC 2® Type 2 approval and is COPPA and HIPAA compliant. The platform is designed for inpatient, outpatient, and at home use by healthcare caregivers, their patients, and for continued wellness opportunities.
Augment Therapy was co-founded by CEO, Lindsay Watson, a physical therapist with over 20 years of experience and CTO, Steve Blake, a 30-year medical and tech-education software expert. Incorporated in 2018, Augment Therapy is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. In 2023, Augment Therapy was selected as a finalist for AWE’s Auggie Awards, the most recognized AR & VR industry awards and a quarterfinalist for the Digital Health Awards recognizing the achievements of innovative health tech companies improving healthcare. Augment Therapy was also the recipient of the prestigious Unity for Humanity award in 2022.
For more information about Augment Therapy, please visit www.augmenttherapy.com
About Pease Bell CPA’s
Pease Bell, CPAs is a rapidly growing mid-sized accounting firm serving an expanding nationwide client base. Now with multiple offices and over 100 employees, our priority is to provide the same exceptional quality of client support that has built our reputation in a crowded CPA marketplace. The Risk Advisory Services (RAS) group looks to educate and support their clients; focusing on solution-based practices for clients seeking to comply or in the process of becoming compliant. The RAS team carefully dissects each aspect of their clients’ business operations to create a strategic, tailored solution to meet one or many of their compliance needs. Pease Bell CPA’s goal is to simplify and expedite the compliance reporting process to meet their clients’ needs and the stringent requirements their customers, vendors and governing bodies necessitate.
