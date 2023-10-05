Submit Release
Rhode Island Department of State to Host New Civic Engagement Lecture Series

First event focused on "Civic Engagement and Storytelling"

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of State will kick off its new Civic Engagement lecture series on Wednesday, October 11 at the Rhode Island State Library. The first event of the series, Civic Education and Storytelling, will feature three celebrated Rhode Island storytellers and artists: Marta V. Martínez, Executive Director of Rhode Island Latino Arts, Tina Cane, Poet Laureate of Rhode Island, and Val Tutson, Executive Director of Rhode Island Black Storytellers. Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore will moderate the panel discussion.

"Civic engagement takes many forms, and I look forward to spotlighting the unique ways that Rhode Islanders build community throughout this series," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "I'm honored to have these distinguished panelists join us for our inaugural event."

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rhode Island State Library. There is no cost to attend. Interested attendees can pre-register online.

