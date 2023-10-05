Press Releases

10/04/2023

CT Grown introduces new brand ambassador — renowned cheesemaker Lily Orr

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut’s farming industry will have a new voice and face this fall as renowned farmer and cheesemaker Lily Orr has signed on as the new ambassador for CT Grown. Orr, who was raised on a multigenerational dairy farm in Thompson, will be highly visible throughout the state’s entire agricultural landscape — from making video content and social media posts to appearances at agricultural fairs and visiting farms in every corner of Connecticut.

Orr was raised at Fort Hill Farms in Thompson, a third-generation dairy farm committed to sustainability and diversification. After graduating from the University of Connecticut with a degree in Natural Resources and Environmental Science, she worked at Connecticut Farmland Trust, assisting with easement acquisition and managing the CT FarmLink program. Lily currently works as the Pasteurized Cheesemaker at Cato Corner Farm in Colchester, an award-winning farmstead cheesemaker.

“We are excited to welcome Lily Orr to the CT Grown team,” said Bryan P. Hurlburt, Commissioner of CT DoAg. “Lily is a great asset to the Connecticut agricultural community and an ideal candidate for this role. She has the education, experience, and personality to make a strong connection with the people of Connecticut and demonstrate the value of our agricultural industry by showcasing the amazing farms, farmers, and producers throughout our state.”

As part of her ambassadorship, Orr will regularly meet with farmers to help amplify their presence and spread awareness about the foods and products they are producing. She will also produce content for social media, blogs, and newsletters — including creating informative and educational videos.

“I grew up on a farm that was very diverse; we had dairy cows, a plant nursery, pick-your-own berries, a corn maze, an ice cream shop, a biodigester — you name it,” said Orr. “Through it all, my grandparents and parents instilled in me to be proud of what we grow, produce, and give back to the local community. I’m honored to assume a role that will help spotlight Connecticut farmers and the growing agricultural potential of our state with the CT Grown brand.”

About CT Grown

The mission of CT Grown is to sustain and grow Connecticut agriculture and aquaculture. The Connecticut Grown Program was developed by the State Department of Agriculture in 1986. Our now-familiar green and blue logo proudly identifies agriculture and aquaculture products from all over the state. Over the past three decades, the Connecticut Grown Program has blossomed into a multifaceted initiative supporting the diversity of Connecticut Grown products in local, regional, national, and international markets through both direct-to-consumer and wholesale-oriented program components.

