MENA And Philippines Cake Mixture Market Size To Reach $413.5 Mn By 2031 | General Mills, Conagra Brands, Kerry Group

MENA and Philippines Cake Mixture

MENA And Philippines cake mixture market size was $253.2 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $413.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.1%

Cake mixture market in MENA and Philippines is experiencing growth, owing to rise in demand for ready-to-eat food, increase in home baking trend, and the launch of innovative flavors and products. ” — Allied Market Research