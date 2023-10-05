State Releases September 2023 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for September 2023 declined 4.2 percent compared to those for September 2022, from $1.26 billion last year to $1.21 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2024 fiscal year-to-date decreased 2.9 percent compared to September 2022, from $3.24 billion last year to $3.14 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Decreased 8.8 percent for the year, from $2.18 billion last year to $1.99 billion this year.

Decreased 6.3 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 15.4 percent for the year, from $768.0 million last year to $886.2 million this year.

Increased 11.1 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Decreased 8.9 percent for the year, from $259.7 million last year to $236.7 million this year.

Decreased 7.3 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 14.8 percent for the year, from $192.0 million last year to $220.4 million this year.

Decreased 1.7 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 14.9 percent for the year, from $166.3 million last year to $191.0 million this year.

Increased 28.8 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.