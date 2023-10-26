OneDay(搵地) App Launches New "Tinder Real Estate" Feature

The full power of proximity-based search is realised in the OneDay(搵地) app

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Proximity-based search is a missed opportunity.” says Simon Yule, mobile researcher and KOL currently based in New York.

The world's largest search engine, Google, has known about this for years. Not only do more searches occur on mobile than desktop, but search queries that include the words "near me" have exploded over the last decade as more consumers look for places close by to solve their needs immediately.

Unlike desktop PCs, mobile devices are uniquely placed to offer better location services mainly due to their portable nature. This portability, as well as advancements in technology, has enabled smartphones to utilize built-in GPS receivers that broadcast the device's location in real-time. This precise, real-time location technology makes it significantly easier to calculate accurate distances to places nearby.

And arguably no other industry understands this insight better than the real estate industry; close proximity to amenities can significantly improve a property's value. Why? Because time is money.

The full power of proximity-based search is realised in the OneDay(搵地) app. Due to the nature of the mobile interface, users want to minimise the number of clicks and typing in keywords to search for location. OneDay understands these users’ needs and present all of the properties near you the moment you open the app without a single-click having to be made. The lightning speed of the platform will also show the amenities, supermarkets, hospitals, schools, transport links, etc. near every property listing so that users can see right away where everything is and the exact distance to each amenity.

Want to search the proximity to something from a different location? No problem. Simply drag and drop a pin onto any location on the map and voilà, instant proximity data at your finger tips. Users who need more control can enter by keyword the location they wish to search, filter by price, number of bedrooms, features of the property, etc. to get a more precise result set. In today's mobile-first world, this information, convenience and speed is priceless.

Moreover, we are launching soon in this Oct, 2023 a new feature called "Tinder Real Estate version" which allows users to swipe right and left to choose the suitable listings. This will make the real estate industry sexier.

OneDay currently serves only the Hong Kong, Vietnam and Philippines markets and in the near future Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia.

