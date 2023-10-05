Particle Beam Directed Energy Weapon Market - An Emerging Hint of Opportunity

Allied Market Research - Logo

Particle Beam Directed Energy Weapon Market by Product, by Application and by Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global particle beam directed energy weapon (DEW) market is experiencing a significant growth due to demand for hi-tech weapon systems. A particle beam is a stream of charged or neutral particles, travelling at very high velocities, in many cases moving at near the speed of light. The particle beam directed energy weaponry hits the target object with a stream of accelerated particles with high kinetic energy, which is then transferred to the molecules of the target. DEW delivers energy directly to the target without the need of a delivery mechanism such as rocket or missile, and has the potential to be used from all the existing platforms.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/9709

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Defense contractors are forced to shut down their production operations due to disruption in supply chain caused by the government-imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Research & development of directed energy weapons will be adversely impacted during the lockdown period, since research organizations rely on international workforce.

Directed energy weapons manufacturers are facing short-term operational issues due to lack of supply of components necessary for manufacturing of such a sophisticated weapon system owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governments have redirected all financial resources to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, hence procurement of directed energy weapons will be delayed until situation neutralizes.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Surge in development of advanced directed energy weapons, increase in demand for high-speed weapon system, and rise in adoption of DEW as missile countermeasure are the factors that drive the global directed energy weapons market. However, high development cost & policies against transfer of state-of-art technologies hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in military expenditure and breakthroughs in laser technology present new pathways in the industry.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9709

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐄𝐖 𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬

Directed energy weapons offer accuracy & precision and are cheaper per shot than the traditional missile countermeasures. For instance, in 2020, the US Military has asked for 34 million USD in funding for the neutral particle beam program (NPB) for fiscal year 2020. The beam of charged particles, NPB, hits the target and produces effects similar to that of laser, namely extreme heat on the surface of the target capable of burning a hole through certain materials depending on the strength of the weapon. The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) requested a total of 380 million USD through 2023 fiscal cycle for development of the directed energy weapon. Further, the US officials have set out a goal of testing of at least one space-based missile defense system prototype by 2022 and the deployment of an operational capability at the earliest practicable date. In addition, since particle beams respond different to different materials, there is the potential that the system might also have the capability to discriminate between real incoming warheads a ballistic missile has released and decoys. Such rise in adoption of DEW as missile countermeasure will be driving the global particle beam directed energy weapons market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global particle beam directed energy weapon industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global particle beam directed energy weapon market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global particle beam directed energy weapon market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global particle beam directed energy weapon market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/particle-beam-directed-energy-weapon-market/purchase-options

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Which are the leading market players active in the particle beam directed energy weapon market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: Raytheon Company, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Moog Inc., Textron Inc., Rheinmetall AG, BAE Systems PLC, Quinetiq Group PLC., The Boeing Company

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭: Lethal, Non-Lethal

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Homeland, Defense

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 :Airborne, Naval, Ground-Based

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM), The Middle East, Africa

