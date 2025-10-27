Aviation Analytics Market was valued at $2.78 billion in 2020 and to grow at a CAGR of 11.72% by 2030

North America held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aviation analytics industry was accounted for $2.78 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8.21 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.72% from 2021 to 2030.Leading Key Players:-AccelyaGeneral Electric CompanyInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM)IGT Solutions Pvt. LtdMu SigmaOAG Aviation Worldwide LtdOracleRamco SystemSAP SESAS Institute IncDownload Report (302 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3684 High volume of data generation in the aviation industry and surge in aviation passenger traffic have boosted the growth of the global aviation analytics market. However, dearth of analytically skilled workforce hinders the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements are expected to open new opportunities for the market players.Covid-19 scenario:The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the aviation analytics market due to implementation of strict lockdown measures and restrictions of international flights.The pandemic led to various challenges including grounding of airplanes and low demand for air travel.Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-analytics-market/purchase-options The report divides the global aviation analytics market on the basis of component, end user, business function, application, and region.The global aviation analytics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.77% during the forecast period.North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global aviation analytics market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient aviation analytics. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of aviation analytics across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3684 Similar Reports:5G in Aviation Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/5g-in-aviation-market-A07103 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sustainable-aviation-fuel-market-A13064 Aviation Asset Management Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-asset-management-market-A13891

