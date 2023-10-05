Ramsey County selects DatamanUSA to provide IT consulting services to various departments of Ramsey County, Minnesota

DatamanUSA LLC, is a leader in providing comprehensive IT staffing services. Ramsey County has entered into a professional services agreement with DatamanUSA LLC, a leader in providing talent management solutions to government agencies for more than 23 years DatamanUSA has 23 years of experience in providing IT Professional Services

DatamanUSA provide objective expertise in support of IT projects in every phase of the service delivery life cycle.

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, RAMSEY, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dataman understands the unique nature of government technology programs having worked with State, Local and Federal government organizations. Dataman has provided both technology, management consulting and managed services for hundreds of public sector and commercial clients throughout the past 23 years. Dataman has been, or are currently, under contract more than a dozen City and local government agencies as well and transportation agencies (airports, seaports, public transportation rail, bus, demand transit, paratransit) for the delivery of management consulting services, technical consulting services, staffing and managed services.

Ramsey County has entered into a professional services agreement with DatamanUSA LLC, a leader in providing talent management solutions to government agencies for more than 23 years. By virtue of this agreement Dataman will support Ramsey County in its search for IT Professionals in verticals like

• Software Engineering,

• Systems Analysis,

• Database Administration,

• Architecture and Development,

• Enterprise and Solutions Architecture,

• Enterprise Operations,

• IT Forensics,

• IT Business Analysis

• IT Consulting

• IT Organizational Change Management

• IT Process Improvement

• IT Program Management

• IT Project Management

• IT System Implementation

• IT Quality Assurance

• IT Support

• Network Engineering

• Network Architecture

• Security Analysis

• Security Engineer

• Telecommunications

• IT Training

• Web Design, Development and Maintenance

CEO of DatamanUSA LLC, Mrs. Nidhi Saxena says, “We are excited to expand in the Ramsey County and the State of Minnesota. The State of Minnesota is supported by our head office in Colorado and Central Regional branch in Austin, TX and local subcontractors. Dataman’s IT staffing and Consulting division has been carefully curated with the best IT recruiters and certified professionals with 23+ years of supporting governmental, higher education, K-12 education, non-profit, tribal government, and other public agencies across the country for their IT needs. Our strong past performance with the local government agencies will help Ramsey County.”

ABOUT DATAMAN USA

With more than 23 years in business, Dataman has the extensive, broad-based technical expertise required to deliver rapid solutions that are practical and customized for each application including the multi-platform (client/server and web) software applications, databases, systems support, such as Systems Development, Enterprise Architecture, IT Product, Project Management, Processes and Tools support and Infrastructure (server, application hosting etc.) support. Dataman continues to keep abreast of latest technology trends and methodologies and has successfully continued to provide state-of- the-art services to its customers. To know more about DatamanUSA, click here.

About Ramsey County

More than 550,000 Minnesotans make their homes in Ramsey County. Located in the heart of the seven-county Twin Cities metropolitan area, it is the second-most populous county in Minnesota with about 10 percent of the state’s residents. Ramsey County was established on October 27, 1849, one of the original counties of the Minnesota Territory.