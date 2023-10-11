SUGA-T Officially Releases New Music Video “Do It Like Me,” Preparing To Release the 25th Album, HEIRESS

Suga T Kills the game again with another smash hit!

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suga T, the renowned rapper and member of the iconic group The Click, has officially released her highly anticipated Music Video for her new single, "Do IT Like Me." This infectious track is set to take the music industry by storm, showcasing Suga T's incredible talent. Her unique style and ability to continue setting trends, with this being her 25th album, is breaking records in this 50th anniversary.

Following the visually stunning video of “Do It Like Me” comes the album “Heiress” where skills meet relevance and real talent resides. This visual masterpiece that perfectly complements the energy and vibe of the track, is sponsored by the legendary E40, and co-produced and directed by Suga-T as Jae Synth,a visionary filmmaker from the Bay Area adds the finishing touches. The collaboration between these industry powerhouses has never been matched. Suga-T & E40, a multi-platinum brother and sister duo, holds a Guinness friendly record of the biggest brother and sister Hip Hop duet “Sprinkle Me.”

"Do IT Like Me" is a testament to Suga T's versatility as an artist, multi-genre songwriter and producer, Known for her gamed related flow and captivating lyrics, she effortlessly blends elements of hip-hop, R&B, and soul to create a sound that is uniquely her own. This single is a testament to her evolution as an artist, showcasing her growth and maturity while staying true to her roots. Suga T's undeniable talent has earned her a dedicated fan base that spans across generations.

Her contributions to the music industry have solidified her status as a trailblazer and a true icon, writing and performing undeniable gold and platinum hits along the way. With "Do IT Like Me," and the new HEIRESS I Am Ep, showcases where she continues to push boundaries and set new standards for what it means to be a female rapper in a male-dominated industry navigating the politics and wearing her crown, HEIRESS.

The music video for "Do IT Like Me" promises to be a visual feast for the eyes. With E40's approval, and Suga-T’s, 1, 2 combo, the producers expertise compliments this creative vision. Fans can expect a cinematic experience that will leave them captivated from start to finish. The video will undoubtedly bring Suga T's lyrics to life, adding another layer of depth to the already powerful track.

Suga T's new "Do IT Like Me," video, now released, and HEIRESS I Am EP album, is set to be released on October 2023]. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable music video that will be available on various platforms. This release marks another exciting new chapter in Suga T's career, and fans can expect nothing but greatness from this talented pioneer artist.

For more information on Suga T and her upcoming projects, please visit YouTube to see the new video and follow her on social media. Stay tuned for the release of "Do IT Like Me" and get ready to witness the magic that Suga T, E40, and the director have cooked up.

About Suga-T,

Label Suga T Music: Sick Wid It Affiliated, Sony, Universal. 1st Lady of the iconic group The Click ,VH1 Hip Hop Honoree, Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Honoree 38 years in the Music Industry, 20 Solo Albums, 5 Albums with her group: The Click. Best known for the Multi-Gold & Multi-Platinum hits Hurricane, Captain Save Em’, and Scandalous. “Sprinkle Me” features brother E40 and sister Suga-T, multi-platinum hit Known as the biggest brother and sister hip hop duo.

