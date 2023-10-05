Toyota HBCU New York Classic Hosts Unforgettable Celebration of HBCU Community, Culture and Education
Events Featured Education Days, HBCU Night at the Apollo, Step Show & Career Expo Culminating in Match-Up Between Morehouse College & Albany State University
The second edition of the Toyota HBCU New York Classic was a huge success, and opened up a new level of awareness with young adults in the greater New York region for all that HBCUs have to offer”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Toyota HBCU New York Classic closed out on a high note with nearly 20,000 fans in attendance at Metlife Stadium to watch the showdown between Albany State University and Morehouse College. The event also reached nearly 100,000 viewers live on CNBC and averaged 22,000 viewers-per-minute during the four-hour telecast across CNBC, Peacock and the NBC app. The Golden Rams ultimately defeated the Tigers 24-14. Known as the world’s largest HBCU Homecoming, the Toyota HBCU New York Classic included several events leading up to the game for fans, students and alumni, all designed to bring greater awareness to HBCUs, encourage enrollment and increase financial support of these institutions.
“The second edition of the Toyota HBCU New York Classic was a huge success, and opened up a new level of awareness with young adults in the greater New York region for all that HBCUs have to offer,” said Albert Williams. “A big thank you to MetLife Stadium, NBC Sports and our sponsors including Toyota, Wells Fargo, Morehouse Football Alumni Association, MetLife, Barclays, US Army, and the New Jersey Division of Tourism and the amazing staff and football teams at Morehouse College and Albany State University. We are already looking forward to doing it again in 2024.”
The week-long celebration of HBCU culture and community kicked off with two education days, one in New York and one in New Jersey. Over 2,000 students participated and over 800 attendees were offered on-the-spot admittance to HBCUs and other colleges across the country with $400,000 in scholarships awarded. Students nationwide were also invited to attend a virtual forum hosted by NBCU Academy and NBC Sports that provided professional insight on careers in sports media and a Q&A with talent recruiters.
Earlier in the week, Sports Eleven05, the producers of the Toyota HBCU New York Classic hosted an “HBCU Inspired” night at the Apollo Theatre, featuring stars from beloved sitcom “A Different World” who talked about how the show encapsulates the essence of the HBCU experience, the ways in which HBCU culture has evolved over the years, and highlighted areas where change is still needed. The evening included a bonus musical performance by legendary “School Daze” band Experience Unlimited, aka “E.U.,” and The Great Debate between Morehouse College and Rutgers on the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s dismantling of Affirmative Action.
On Game Day, Toyota joined forces with HANG, the leading fan‐athlete community, to offer fans a unique virtual watch party experience hosted by Howard University Class of ‘22 graduate and multiple Emmy nominee Anthony Anderson, and Morehouse alums Isaac Keys, the actor and former NFL star, and Edwin Moses, the renowned track and field champion, who watched from a Toyota suite at the game. Over 1,000 fans registered to attend and the livestream currently has more than 900,000 views, and growing.
The Toyota HBCU New York Classic will return on September 14, 2024 with Morehouse College slated to take on Howard University. Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Tik Tok and YouTube and visit www.hbcunyclassic.com for the latest news.
About The Toyota HBCU New York Classic
The Toyota HBCU New York Classic is a multi-day celebration of HBCU culture and community activities culminating in a matchup between two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football teams at MetLife Stadium. The annual game features teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and is produced by event organizer Sports Eleven05. The Toyota HBCU New York Classic is presented live on CNBC, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. For more information, visit www.hbcunyclassic.com.
