EOD to conduct UXO operations in the Western Province

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) will be conducting Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) operation in Western province from 5 to 10 October 2023.

The operations will cover the following communities.

Munda, Noro and other communities on New Georgia Island

Nusa Roviana

Vonavona

Communities on Kohinggo island

Rendova harbour

Ringgi, Mboemboe, Teme, Jack Harbour and other communities on Kolombangara Island.

Officer In-charge (OIC) of the RSIPF EOD team, Inspector Clifford Tunuki says, “It is advisable that these mentioned communities report any sightings of UXOs while the team is visiting your areas so that those war remnants can be dealt with accordingly.”

OIC Tunuki says, “This task is paramount in order to remove and destroy those UXOs, It is endangering our environment, lives and property. Working together with our Police is encouraged so that we can address all UXOs found in your areas.”

Inspector Tunuki call on the communities in the Western Province and across the country to report any sightings of any bombs through Police free toll line 999, the RSIPF EOD mobile 7495215 or to call in at any nearest Police Stations.

RSIPF Press