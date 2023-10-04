Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,299 in the last 365 days.

EOD to conduct UXO operations in the Western Province

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) will be conducting Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) operation in Western province from 5 to 10 October 2023.

The operations will cover the following communities.

  • Munda, Noro and other communities on New Georgia Island
  • Nusa Roviana
  • Vonavona
  • Communities on Kohinggo island
  • Rendova harbour
  • Ringgi, Mboemboe, Teme, Jack Harbour and other communities on Kolombangara Island.

Officer In-charge (OIC) of the RSIPF EOD team, Inspector Clifford Tunuki says, “It is advisable that these mentioned communities report any sightings of UXOs while the team is visiting your areas so that those war remnants can be dealt with accordingly.”

OIC Tunuki says, “This task is paramount in order to remove and destroy those UXOs, It is endangering our environment, lives and property. Working together with our Police is encouraged so that we can address all UXOs found in your areas.”

Inspector Tunuki call on the communities in the Western Province and across the country to report any sightings of any bombs through Police free toll line 999, the RSIPF EOD mobile 7495215 or to call in at any nearest Police Stations.

RSIPF Press

You just read:

EOD to conduct UXO operations in the Western Province

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more