SIPEU hands over Retreat report to Prime Minister

President of the Solomon Islands Public Employees Union, SIPEU (also Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Infrastructure Development) Stephen Maesiola, handed over two very important reports to Prime Minister, Hon. Manasseh Sogavare.

The reports, i. SIPEU Retreat 2023 ii. Solomon Islands Public Employees Union Retreat Report were hand-delivered to Prime Minister Sogavare during a brief courtesy visit to his office today.

The Retreat Report covers key SIPEU priority areas for the government’s attention, direction and collaboration. This include Public Servant salary, Long and Dedicated Service benefits, Land and Housing, Health and Insurances, Cost benefits and COLA Awards, Policy and Regulations, Trade Union Legislation and Compulsory membership, REC Regulation review, Taxation and SIPEU Capacity building.

SIPEU seeks government’s intervention on key agendas.

President Maesiola adds, SIPEU is also proud of its role to pool resources together in supporting the government ensure a successful Pacific Games next month.

Unlike previous governments, DCGA and SIPEU maintain a very pleasant relationship.

Prime Minister Sogavare praised SIPEU for its exceptional performance in the face of critical challenges such as COVID 19, Burning of China Town and Economic challenges.

“You are praised for your commitment to the nation. The Government is serious about legislations to advocate and emphasize rights of workers.”

Legislations with provisions that advocate and emphasize rights of workers include Labour Act, Unfair Dismissal Act, Trade Unions Act, Trade Disputes Act, Workmen’s Compensation Act, Safety at Work Act and Employment Act. Some are due for review.

Another example is the Goods Tax being drafted. Once passed, it will control goods cost, giving additional buying power to Public Servants.

Equality at work, protection from harassment, promotion of social justice through protection, education of consumers and traders with respect to their consumer rights and obligations are among national priorities.

PM Sogavare and SIPEU President amd PS MID Mr. Maesiola.

OPMC Press