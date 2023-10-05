MACAU, October 4 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Koinu"

Update Time: 2023-10-05 05:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Early times to morning on 7th Oct Medium "blue" Storm Surge Warning Low

The tropical cyclone "Koinu" located in the Taiwan Strait, is moving west towards the eastern coast of Guangdong.

According to the present forecast track, “Koinu” might move further westward, approaching the vicinity of the Pearl River Estuary during the weekend. However, under the influence of the northeast monsoon, the intensity of “Koinu”is expected to be weakened. Under the combined influence of “Koinu”and the northeast monsoon, showers will increase from weekend and early next week, with strong northerlies, reaching wind force 6 with gust. Since “Koinu”might weaken slower than expected, and it might undertake a track closer to the Pearl River Eustary, the SMG will closely monitor its development.

Meanwhile, the astronomical tide is not significant in the coming few days in Macao. However, as the intensity change and track remains uncertain, the SMG will assess the possibility of flooding caused by storm surge, in low-lying areas, according to the latest development of “Koinu”. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.