The First Procurement Oriented Matching Session Held by IPIM and an Integrated Resort Facilitates Over 100 Negotiations Involving 140 Macao SMEs

MACAU, May 9 - Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (“IPIM”) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (“GEG”) jointly held the “GEG SME X IPIM Enterprises Expansion Series: Business Matching Session for Products and Food from Macao Enterprises” at the Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort on 6 May, which drew the participation of approximately 140 Macao SMEs. Among them, 25 SMEs set up their booths to showcase their products and around 110 enterprises joined the business matching activity. Over 100 business matching talks took place at the event, promoting “Made in Macao”, “Macao Brand” and “Products with Macao Agent”, and products from Portuguese and Spanish-speaking countries, to the GEG procurement department and other relevant departments.

The Matching Session Connects Macao SMEs and the Integrated Resort to Facilitate Business Opportunities Exploration for SMEs

IPIM President Vincent U stated that Macao SMEs had been innovating and enhancing their operations in recent years to cope with the dynamic market conditions. At the same time, IPIM has collaborated with different groups, enterprises, and institutions to create diverse business promotion opportunities, encompassing traditional channels like exhibitions and business matching sessions, as well as innovative platforms such as roadshows at integrated resorts’ employee areas, department stores, and higher education institutions. These initiatives aim to facilitate the exploration of business opportunities for local SMEs.

Director of GEG Philip Cheng expressed that it was great honour for GEG to collaborate with IPIM in jointly providing a platform for SMEs to discover new business opportunities, and that GEG firmly believe that SMEs are a crucial to Macao’s economic development. He added, GEG looked forward to continuing to leverage their resources to create more development opportunities for local SMEs, driving forward Macao’s economic diversification and high-quality growth.

An Opportunity for SMEs to Gain Insights into Procurement Demands and Collaboration with Integrated Resorts

According to a participating food company, this event presents a valuable chance to understand the procurement requirements of the prominent integrated tourism and leisure enterprises. They view this experience as pivotal for shaping their product strategies. Similarly, a hotel supplies company highlighted the unique opportunity to engage in direct negotiations with the GEG departments. They have already exchanged business contacts and expressed intentions to delve deeper into potential purchasing collaborations in the future.

Moving forward, IPIM will persist in organising business matching activities with more prominent integrated resorts to accurately link supply and demand entities based on diverse industry requirements. This initiative aims to carve out fresh market opportunities for Macao enterprises, promoting “Made in Macao”, “Macao Brand”, and “Macao Design” products. Concurrently, IPIM will encourage integrated resorts to prioritise sourcing products from Macao-based firms, leveraging the concept of “big companies fostering the advancement of smaller ones”. This strategy is designed to propel the growth of local SMEs through tangible procurement demands.