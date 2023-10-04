FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 04, 2023

Memorial ceremonies this weekend will honor Missouri’s fallen firefighters Governor Parson has proclaimed Sunday, Oct. 8, as Missouri Fire Service Memorial Day

Missouri’s fire service will hold two memorial services this weekend at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City to honor the state’s fallen firefighters

On Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., a candlelight vigil will be held for all Missouri firefighters who have died while serving their communities.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, at 10:30 a.m., a memorial service will be held in which the names of eight Missouri firefighters who died in the line of duty will be added to the monument wall commemorating Missouri firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice while bravely serving their fellow Missourians.

Six of the firefighters died in 2022. In addition, two firefighters, whose line of duty deaths from 2021 have recently been confirmed, will also be recognized. Other Missouri firefighters who passed away will also be remembered during the ceremonies.

Governor Mike Parson has proclaimed Oct. 8 as Fire Service Memorial Day in Missouri.

“Missouri is fortunate to have more than 22,000 firefighters ready to respond to every type of emergency, from fires and automobile crashes to flash floods and hazardous material spills,” Governor Parson said. “We just know that members of the fire service will be there, no matter the sacrifices they must make or the dangers they may face, in order to protect those in need. We will never forget the dedicated members of the fire service who paid the ultimate price for their commitment to assisting their fellow Missourians, and we thank their families and loved ones for their selfless service.”

“Our annual memorial services are a vitally important tradition in the fire service; a time when we remember the heroes we’ve lost, reflect on the commitment they made to the public, and share the lessons they taught their fellow firefighters about service, sacrifice and honor,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “We will never forget those who gave their lives in service to others.”

Both events will take place at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri, 5550 Dunn Drive, Kingdom City, MO 65262 (one block northwest of I-70 Exit 148 for U.S. Highway 54). In case of inclement weather, the events will be moved to Auxvasse Elementary School, 650 E. Harrison St., Auxvasse, MO 65231.

The Missouri Fire Fighters Memorial Foundation Board has approved these additions to the Wall of Honor:

Battalion Chief Rickey Hobbs, Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District, Sept. 14, 2021

Battalion Chief Hobbs, a three-year-veteran of the Wanyesville Rural Fire Protection District, died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Firefighter James Dale Jenkins, Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department, Dec. 3, 2021

Firefighter Jenkins, a more than 50-year veteran of the Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department, died from an apparent heart attack he suffered following a fire response in the line of duty.

Firefighter Gregory James Thompson, Lakeview Heights Fire Protection District, Jan. 6, 2022

Firefighter Thompson, a four-year veteran of the Lakeview Heights Fire Protection District, died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Firefighter Benjamin J. Polson, St. Louis Fire Department, Jan. 13, 2022

Firefighter Polson, a two-year veteran of the St. Louis Fire Department, died from injuries sustained in the line of duty when the roof of a structure collapsed onto him without warning as he fought a fire in a vacant building.

Fire Chief Kevin Cremer, Festus Fire Department, Jan. 24, 2022

Chief Cremer, a 32-year veteran of the Festus Fire Department, died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Fire Chief Donald “Mark” Kisner, Hurley Fire Protection District, Feb. 5, 2022

Fire Chief Kisner, a 35-year-veteran of the Hurley Fire Protection District, died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Firefighter Dustin Brandhorst, Ebenezer Fire Protection District, March 18, 2022

Firefighter Brandhorst, a three-year veteran of the Ebenezer Fire Protection District died as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty following a fire truck crash while he was responding to a structure fire.

Captain Robert Moore, Kennett Fire Department, Dec. 4, 2022

Captain Moore, a 30-year veteran of the Kennett Fire Department, died after suffering an apparent heart attack following his line of duty response to a reported structure fire.

Saturday, Oct. 7

WHAT: Candlelight vigil honoring Missouri firefighters who died serving Missouri’s fire service

WHO: State First Marshal Tim Bean

Leaders of the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri

Families and friends of those who died

Firefighters from across Missouri

WHERE: Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri, 5550 Dunn Drive, Kingdom City, MO 65262 (one block northwest of the I-70 & U.S. Highway 54 intersection)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct 7

Sunday, Oct. 8

WHAT: Memorial service honoring Missouri firefighters who died serving Missouri’s fire service

WHO: Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten

State Fire Marshal Tim Bean

Leaders of the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri

Families and friends of those who died

Firefighters from across Missouri

WHERE: Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri, 5550 Dunn Drive, Kingdom City, MO 65262 (one block northwest of the I-70 & U.S. Highway 54 intersection)

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov