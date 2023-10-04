Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Theft/ Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5004765

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                             

STATION:  Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/4/23 0830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Nadeau Park Road, Coventry

VIOLATION: Theft

 

VICTIM: Robert Sanville

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/4/23 at approximately 0830, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a theft that occurred on Nadeau Park Road in Coventry. Several items were taken from a motor vehicle, including coins, and various Milwaukee power tools during the night.  VSP Derby is looking for information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Alford at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

