Derby Barracks/ Theft/ Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5004765
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/4/23 0830 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Nadeau Park Road, Coventry
VIOLATION: Theft
VICTIM: Robert Sanville
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/4/23 at approximately 0830, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a theft that occurred on Nadeau Park Road in Coventry. Several items were taken from a motor vehicle, including coins, and various Milwaukee power tools during the night. VSP Derby is looking for information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Alford at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881