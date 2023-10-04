Submit Release
Pax­ton Defeats Google’s Efforts to Avoid Trans­fer of Land­mark Antitrust Case Back to Texas

In a key victory for the state, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton defeated an effort by Google to stop the return to Texas of a critical antitrust case targeting the company’s digital advertising monopoly.   

Today, the New York-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit denied Google’s challenge to the ruling by the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation and transferred the case from New York City back to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, where it was originally filed in 2020.  The case will now return to Texas, with the Second Circuit noting that Google did not demonstrate “exceptional circumstances” that would warrant keeping the case in New York.   

The case, in which Attorney General Paxton leads a coalition of seventeen states challenging Google’s abuse of its monopoly power in online advertising, will now move forward to trial in Texas.  

To read the order, click here.

