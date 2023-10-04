FWC issues executive order to close recreational harvest of gag grouper in Atlantic state waters starting Oct. 23

At its October meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order to close recreational harvest of gag grouper in Atlantic state waters, including state waters of Monroe County. The 2023 recreational season for gag grouper in Atlantic state waters will close at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 23, consistent with the closure in adjacent federal waters. The 2024 Atlantic gag grouper recreational season will open at 12:01 a.m. on May 1, 2024, after the annual shallow water grouper spawning season closure.

Consistent state and federal recreational seasons for Atlantic gag grouper will help protect the gag grouper population and rebuild the fishery.

The Atlantic gag grouper stock is overfished and experiencing overfishing, and a new rebuilding plan for this stock was recently approved by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

For more information, including the October 2023 Commission meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”

For current recreational gag grouper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and “Grouper.”