TraQline Experts Deliver Major Insights Breakthrough for the Outdoor Power Equipment Industry
Platform provides granular-level detail, including brand shares for top selling OPE SKUs at major retailers
HPOS is the most groundbreaking insights product the outdoor power equipment space has seen in over a decade.”LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraQline, the leading provider of modern market data solutions for the consumer durables industry, recently released their next generation of Outdoor Power Equipment market share tracking systems – TraQline Hybrid POS™ (HPOS) for OPE. Working together with the company’s extensive client base, TraQline data scientists, market analysts, and economists, developed TraQline HPOS to deliver timely information about top-selling retail outdoor power equipment SKUs at the industry’s top retailers.
— Eric Voyer, Vice President of TraQline
Boasting a client base of over 95% of powered lawn equipment manufacturers (North American sales volume), TraQline is the undisputed industry leader in market share, consumer behavior, and consumer insights for the OPE industry. Using this expertise and strong industry relationships, the team at TraQline spent over 12 months collecting and analyzing millions of transactions. These data points, along with innovative modeling and technology, provide the foundation for a reporting system that enables a more frequent and deeper level of detail around what is selling at the nation’s top OPE retailers — and why.
“HPOS is the most groundbreaking insights product the outdoor power equipment space has seen in over a decade,” said Eric Voyer, Vice President of TraQline. “For years our clients have been requesting more frequent detailed reporting on top selling SKUs at the major retailers. TraQline’s HPOS is a major innovation, marrying previously unavailable technology, our in-depth knowledge of the industry, and analytical expertise. It is a real game changer for OPE – as well as the rest of the durable goods industries.”
Reporting is available for the following key metrics:
* Top selling SKUs for top major retailers
* Twice weekly updated prices for nearly every SKU sold at these retailers
* Brand and SKU share
* Changes in brand and SKU share over time
* Comprehensive competitive product library
* Real-time cross brand and model comparisons
This industry breaking HPOS system currently encompasses nine outdoor power equipment categories: zero turn mower (ZTR), walk behind mower, riding mower, line trimmer, chainsaw, pressure washer, snow thrower, leaf blower, hedge trimmer.
TraQline HPOS is a scalable platform, enabling clients to measure which models consumers are buying at the most granular level. It will also provide the basis for evaluating the impact of promotions run at these leading retailers.
The TraQline HPOS system is available to existing and new TraQline clients on a subscription basis. Subscribers have access to all history metrics as well as the 12 months of their subscription period. Reporting began in 2023, and SKU volumes will update monthly.
To learn more about TraQline Hybrid POS, visit traqline.com/hybrid-pos.
About TraQline
TraQline is the leading provider of modern market data solutions for the consumer durables industry. Powered by an innovative suite of solutions, TraQline delivers unparalleled insight into consumer behavior, preferences, and trends across a range of industries, including home appliances, home improvement, consumer electronics, and more. Trusted by businesses for more than 28 years, the company's comprehensive state-of-the-art data and analytics tools help users make informed decisions to drive growth in their business, inspire new advancements in product development, and develop impactful, efficient, and effective marketing and sales strategies. For more information, please visit TraQline.com.
