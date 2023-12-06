Karli Center in Miami Welcomes Orthopedic Expert Dr. Tad DeWald to its Esteemed Medical Team
Dr. Tad DeWald, renowned orthopedic specialist, now calls the Karli Center home. His expertise promises enhanced care for Miami's orthopedic patients.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Karli Center, a leading medical facility in Miami, is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its esteemed medical team – Dr. Tad DeWald, an acclaimed sports and regenerative medicine physician. With a keen focus on minimally invasive techniques, Dr. DeWald’s joining signals the Center's commitment to expanding its orthopedic and regenerative treatment offerings.
Dr. DeWald boasts an illustrious career spanning over 14 years, focusing on the advanced treatment of orthopedic conditions. A notable leader in orthobiologics and regenerative medicine procedures, Dr. DeWald has integrated innovative methods like platelet-rich plasma (PRP),bone marrow, and micronized lipoaspiration cellular therapy into his repertoire. Not only has he championed these procedures, but he also ensures that all injections are performed under ultrasound guidance, ensuring utmost clinical accuracy.
The Karli Center's decision to bring Dr. DeWald on board stems from its mission to remain at the forefront of medical advancements and provide patients with unparalleled care. This move is seen by many as a natural progression in its dedication to offer top-notch orthopedic care.
Speaking about the new collaboration, Zoe Karli, President of the Karli Center said, "Dr. Tad DeWald’s joining us is a significant milestone. His expertise in regenerative medicine, coupled with our world-class infrastructure, will undeniably revolutionize the way we approach and treat orthopedic conditions. We're incredibly excited about the value he will add to our patients’ journey to recovery."
Dr. DeWald's dedication extends beyond the procedure. His holistic approach to patient recovery is evident in his close collaborations with physical therapists, athletic trainers, and other health-related professionals. He believes that the road to recovery is a multi-faceted journey that involves not just surgical intervention but also comprehensive rehabilitation. His mantra is assisting patients in their recovery process, enabling them to return to their everyday activities or sports at their optimal potential.
In the course of his expansive career, Dr. DeWald has treated a diverse range of patients, from young athletes to elderly individuals suffering from chronic conditions. His approach is to tailor treatment plans to suit the unique needs of each patient, ensuring they get the best possible outcomes.
For those unfamiliar with Dr. DeWald's work, his commitment to pushing the boundaries of orthopedic care has earned him numerous accolades and the respect of his peers. He has continuously emphasized the need for an integrative approach to treatment, underscoring the importance of evolving with the rapidly advancing field of medicine.
Commenting on his association with the Karli Center, Dr. DeWald remarked, "The Karli Center's reputation as a center of excellence aligns with my core values . I look forward to bringing my expertise to Miami and collaborating with the fantastic team here. We’re all on the same page. We only utilize the most advanced technology, Greyledge Technologies, to process every biologic we inject. This is a unique approach because now we know exactly the cell counts and I’m able to customize them to each patient. This data is collected, attached to the patient and their procedure type, then they report how they’re feeling. We need this data so we can adapt treatments to continually provide better outcomes. Together, I am confident we will influence how Regenerative Medicine is perceived and delivered to our orthopedic patients and community."
Patients and referring physicians can now schedule consultations with Dr. DeWald at the Karli Center. His joining is set to enrich the patient experience with cutting-edge regenerative treatments.
For more details or to schedule an appointment, please contact the Karli Center in Miami.
