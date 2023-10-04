Submit Release
Improving lysosomal ferroptosis with NMN administration protects against heart failure

Myocardial mitochondria are primary sites of myocardial energy metabolism. Mitochondrial disorders are associated with various cardiac diseases. We previously showed that mice with cardiomyocyte-specific knockout of the mitochondrial translation factor p32 developed heart failure from dilated cardiomyopathy. Mitochondrial translation defects cause not only mitochondrial dysfunction but also decreased nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) levels, leading to impaired lysosomal acidification and autophagy. In this study, we investigated whether nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) administration, which compensates for decreased NAD+ levels, improves heart failure because of mitochondrial dysfunction. NMN administration reduced damaged lysosomes and improved autophagy, thereby reducing heart failure and extending the lifespan in p32cKO mice. We found that lysosomal damage due to mitochondrial dysfunction induced ferroptosis, involving the accumulation of iron in lysosomes and lipid peroxide. The ameliorative effects of NMN supplementation were found to strongly affect lysosomal function rather than mitochondrial function, particularly lysosome-mediated ferroptosis. NMN supplementation can improve lysosomal, rather than mitochondrial, function and prevent chronic heart failure.

